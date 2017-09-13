Home»Business

Sky bid faces wider UK probe

Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Joe Mayes

The UK plans to expand its probe into 21st Century Fox’s bid for broadcaster Sky, exposing Rupert Murdoch and his family to further scrutiny over governance at their media empire and adding to the uncertainty about the £11.7bn (€12.8bn) deal.

UK Culture Secretary Karen Bradley is inclined to ask the Competition and Markets Authority to conduct a months-long investigation into Fox’s commitment to broadcasting standards, in addition to the widely expected review over whether the deal would give the Murdochs too much influence over UK media, she said. The scope of the planned CMA referral surprised investors, given Ms Bradley had initially said she was inclined to confine the review to questions of media-influence.

Shares of Sky, which is 39% owned by Fox, fell as much as 5.1% at one stage but later pared most of the losses.

Fox chief executive James Murdoch and fellow managers now face the prospect of months of interrogation over recent events at scandal-hit Fox News and past corporate governance failings in the Murdoch media empire.

Wrongdoing at News Corp’s newspapers scuppered a 2010 attempt to buy the rest of Sky, while this time, sexual — and racial — harassment allegations at Fox News have given opponents ammunition to slow a deal that initially appeared on track to sail through.

Ms Bradley said she received 43,000 comments on the deal, most of them part of activist campaigns against the merger going ahead.

Around 30 letters were substantive, she said, raising potentially new evidence or commenting on the approach of communications regulator Ofcom.

“I have taken careful account of all relevant representations and Ofcom’s advice,” Ms Bradley said.

“I am now minded to refer the merger to the CMA on the grounds of genuine commitment to broadcasting standards.”

James Murdoch and Fox co-chairman Lachlan Murdoch had previously warned that any delay would signal to other companies that the UK isn’t “open for business” as the country leaves the EU.

Britain is under pressure to reassure investors of the country’s future path amid stalling Brexit talks with the EU.

Ms Bradley said she will give Fox 10 days to offer feedback on her “minded-to” decision on broadcasting standards, before proceeding with the CMA referral.

She will make the final decision on whether to clear the merger after considering the CMA’s feedback, which could come as late as March 2018.

Bloomberg


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS business, money, finance, Sky

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Shares in insurers up as Hurricane Irma costs limited to €33bn

Markets expect ECB rates to stay low for a long while yet

Venture capital firm Kernel invests in data business

Sharp drop in Shannon passengers as other Irish airports see growth


Breaking Stories

Corporate tax report does not recommend ways for ending loop holes in system

Lifestyle

Even the words of George Hook’s apology were offensive to women

Open Dialogue is a new way of dealing with mental health

The rarely spoken about violence suffered by women during the Irish revolution

Original take on surround-sound technology at Cloughjordan eco-village

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 09, 2017

    • 2
    • 8
    • 20
    • 25
    • 33
    • 45
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 