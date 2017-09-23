Shannon workers in €240,000 payout

Thirty-two Shannon Airport based DAA workers are in line to share a €240,000 payout for moving to a new workplace just over 30km from where they work.

This follows the Labour Court recommending that the workers currently based at Shannon Airport be each paid €7,500 over a series of stages to compensate for the disturbance caused by the move to a new DAA Shared Services Centre to Plassey Business Park, Castletroy on the outskirts of Limerick.

The DAA plans to make the move in November.

The Labour Court has recommended that the workers receive €4,000 on the date of transfer with a €500 voucher to be paid over in December; another €500 voucher to be paid over in January and €2,000 to be paid over six months after the transfer.

The final €500 voucher is to be paid over in January 2019 to the workers affected.

The Labour Court said: “These payments are in full and final settlement of the issues before the court and are contingent on full co-operation with the move to Plassey Business Park.”

At the Labour Court, trade union Siptu had argued that its members would be disadvantaged by no longer having access to airport facilities such as staff travel, the airport credit union, benefit schemes and access to duty free.

Siptu had also argued that the relocation affected many members’ jobs contracts.

The union also stated that the commute to Plassey Park would be particularly difficult for most staff as there was no direct public transport link, while commuting by car would entail enduring heavy traffic through Limerick or paying additional tolls by using the motorway.

Siptu said these issues made up a unique set of circumstances peculiar to the transfer of office.

The union wanted a lump sum for every worker but the DAA argued that it was fairer to make a payment only to those people who had to travel additional distances.

In response to the Siptu submissions, the DAA had said the new office was within a reasonable commuting distance and that the company had made a proposal to pay for those people affected by the move.

The DAA told the Labour Court it was committed to providing flexibility in working arrangements to facilitate the move and that the relocation was based on plans to further develop and expand the centre.

It said one of the main reasons was it was struggling to find space for new recruits.

Prior to the Labour Court hearing, the DAA proposed to pay a lump sum for staff facing longer commutes; a bus from Shannon to Limerick for a six-month period; and flexible working hours.