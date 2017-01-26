Shannon seeks huge hangar to boost airport growth plan

A proposed new hangar at Shannon Airport will be big enough to accommodate the world’s biggest passenger jet and could provide 100 new jobs.

Shannon Group, which controls the airport, has confirmed it has lodged a planning application with Clare County Council for the new aircraft hangar.

The proposed development will comprise a new steel framed wide-bodied aircraft paint hangar and internal ancillary office space, workshops, plant rooms and storage space within the airport lands at Shannon Airport.

The new hangar will have the capability to accommodate multiple aircraft types including the world’s largest passenger jet, the Airbus A380.

There are already nine hangars located at the mid-west airport comprising a total of 50,700 sq metres of space, the largest hangar area of any Irish airport.

However, all of the airport’s hangars are now fully occupied and to meet demand for additional space, Shannon Group recently appointed a design team to draw up plans and seek planning permission for a new hangar.

If the planning application is successful, the company says it will enable them to seek tenders from suitably qualified contractors for the construction of the hangar.

Shannon Group chief executive Matthew Thomas said: “Our proposed development is consistent with the Government’s National Aviation Policy to develop the aviation and aerospace sector in Shannon and their commitment to building Ireland’s attractiveness to encourage more aviation businesses to locate and expand.

“We are working hard with a range of stakeholders including the Government to bring this major project to Shannon. If successful the project would support up to 150 jobs during the construction phase and a further 100 jobs during operation,” Mr Thomas said.

He said the hangar would boost what he described as the “aerospace cluster” at Shannon.

The airport also said it will contribute to the development of Ireland to handle the world’s largest commercial aircraft, and further boost “Ireland’s reputation as a global centre for the aviation industry”.

Junior Jobs Minister Pat Breen said: “This major development will significantly enhance Shannon’s aviation infrastructure and will advance Shannon’s growing aviation cluster, already consisting of more than 50 companies employing 2,000 people.” Ray O’Driscoll, managing director of Shannon Group’s Commercial Properties said the project “would contribute to the Group’s strategy for developing its property portfolio”.