Shane Long company profits top €360,000 mark

Accumulated profits at the marketing company owned by Irish international footballer Shane Long rose nearly €53,000 to €360,332 last year, new accounts show.

The latest filing for the Ireland and Southampton striker’s Springfield Promotions — established six years ago to exploit the Tipperary-native’s commercial opportunities — also show that the firm’s cash pile rose €68,500 to €415,054 during 2016.

Long — who scored one of Ireland’s most famous goals when he netted the winner in the crucial European Championship qualifying tie against Germany in Dublin in October 2015 — is the company’s sole shareholder and is listed as a director, along with his siblings, Elaine and Eamonn Óg Long.

Long played in the League of Ireland for Cork City before moving to England, where he signed for Reading. Before signing for Southampton, he also enjoyed spells at Hull City and West Bromwich Albion.

Long, 30, made his Ireland debut in 2007 and has since been capped more than 70 times.

Last July, Long signed a four-year contract extension at Southampton until 2020; reward for scoring 21 goals in his first two seasons with the Saints.

Separate accounts lodged by Long’s former Ireland team mate, Robbie Keane show that his own firm, Robbie Keane Promotions, had accumulated profits — as of the end of 2015 — totalling £473,348 (€534,648).