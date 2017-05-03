Home»Business

Seafood firms across nine counties receive €1.3m

Wednesday, May 03, 2017

A further award of €1.3m grants to 19 seafood enterprises in nine counties was announced by Agriculture, Food and Marine Minister Michael Creed.

They are being made under the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund Operational Programme for the seafood sector.

The grants, which will support investments of €3.5m in 2017, are co-funded by the Exchequer and the EU.

Mr Creed said the latest grants follow awards of €1.8m to seafood enterprises he announced in March.

“It is especially welcome to see aquaculture enterprises are dominating this round of grant awards,” said Mr Creed.

“Grants of almost €1m are being offered to 10 aquaculture enterprises. Nine of these will further develop our oyster production, while the other concerns mussels.

“Taken together with the earlier awards in March, this means grant offers of nearly €2m have already been made this year to 18 aquaculture enterprises and are supporting €5m in aquaculture capital investments.”

Mr Creed said the scheme remains opens for applications. He was optimistic more aquaculture projects will come forward. The aim is to grow production by 45,000 tonnes.

