Saoirse Ronan’s firm gets a star turn as profits on the rise

Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Gordon Deegan

Saoirse Ronan’s star turn in awarding-winning Brooklyn has paid off for the young actor’s bank balance, with profits soaring over €430,000 at her entertainment firm.

New accounts filed by Ronan’s Slaney Productions Ltd show that accumulated profits at the firm soared to €436,184 in 2016. This stellar financial performance coincided with the release of Brooklyn, which went on to take in more than €55m the box office worldwide.

In 2016, Brooklyn earned €2.64m in ticket sales in Ireland. Ronan was nominated for an Oscar for her role.

The year also covered Ronan making her acclaimed debut on Broadway where she played the role of Abigail Williams in a production of Arthur Miller’s The Crucible.

The lucrative movie and theatre work helped boost the cash pile at the Carlow woman’s firm to €453,110.

Ronan, now 23, first came to international prominence 10 years ago in her Oscar-nominated role as Briony Tallis in Atonement.

Her firm, Slaney Productions Ltd — named with a nod to her Carlow heritage — was only set up in 2014.

