Home»Business

Samsung set to post huge profit amid Note fire fiasco

Thursday, January 05, 2017
Se Young Lee, Seoul

Samsung is likely to forecast its best quarterly profit in nearly three years, analysts said, with robust memory chip sales easing the pain of the costly failure of a flagship smartphone.

The South Korean firm discontinued sales of the Galaxy Note 7 phones after some of the devices caught fire, warning of a $2.1bn (€2bn) hit to its profit in the fourth quarter of 2016 due to expenses tied to an ongoing global recall and lost sales.

But investors are betting a surge in sales of memory chips and organic light- emitting diode screens for smartphones will translate to strong earnings growth for the October-December period and through 2017.

Samsung’s operating profit likely rose for a second straight quarter to 8.4 trillion won (€5.44bn) over October-December, according to a survey of 15 analysts, up 37% from a year ago and the highest since the first quarter of 2014. 

READ NEXT Actor James Nesbitt sees firm’s profits soar to €4m

“We look for the memory business to post a big earnings improvement and contribute 50% of its (Samsung’s) total operating profit for Q416,” Daiwa said. 

Memory chip prices have spiked recently on demand for more firepower on mobile devices. But it is the sales of the higher-end 3D Nand chips which have rallied significantly, helping Samsung rake in profits given it is ahead of its rivals such as Toshiba and SK Hynix in the production of these chips.

Samsung’s semiconductor profit likely surged to a record 4.5 trillion won for the fourth quarter and 13.1 trillion won for 2016, Eugene Investment said, adding chip earnings will grow further this year on firm demand. 

HDC Asset Management’s fund manager Park Jung-hoon agreed the components business outlook appeared “pretty solid”.

— Reuters

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS samsung

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Brexit set to hinder growth in jobs

‘Reasons to be cheerful’ as Irish output surges

Public apathy on online security ‘exploited’ by cyber criminals

Oil price gushes as Opec sticks to new year pledge


Breaking Stories

US stock indexes rise as car makers and retailers prosper

LG just put Amazon’s Alexa in your next fridge

2016 tax take highest ever

This new WiFi-enabled hairbrush knows more about your hair than you do

Lifestyle

Ireland's successful local food heroes continue to work hard to grow their businesses

What happens when your name and identity clash

Meet two of 2017’s ‘Operation Transformation’ leaders

Ten of the best events around Europe for fans of classical music and opera

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 