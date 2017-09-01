Rural developers are having to run fast just to stand still

Census 2016 showed that 1.35 million people lived in the four council areas that make up Co Dublin. This is equivalent to 28% of the total population.

The most up to date data for 2014 show that Dublin accounted for 45% of Irish gross value added (GVA) that year, which is a proxy for economic activity.

Not surprisingly, it is the case that the capital city of the country dominates population and economic activity. In most countries, it tends to be the case that economic activity and population will tend to gravitate towards the region around the capital, but this is particularly true the smaller the country is and the easier it is to migrate to the capital.

Many people in the regions have a problem with this fact and we constantly hear complaining about how the regions are lagging Dublin.

While such complaints do have some justification, the reality is that capital cities generally offer greater attractions for young people in particular, which in turn is an attraction for employers. If you want young people to live and work in smaller regional towns and cities, you need to make sure that the quality of life matches that in Dublin.

The Irish economy has been experiencing a strong recovery since 2013, but it is clear that the recovery has been strongest in the Greater Dublin Area and that rural and regional economies have not experienced the same level of recovery.

This is to be expected as economic recovery typically takes hold in the centre of highest population and most economies tend to be driven by the capital city and the centre of population.

This is not to suggest that the regions have not experienced any economic recovery as some claim because the reality is that all regional ships are being lifted by the rising national economic tide.

In the year to the end of March 2017, employment expanded by 3.5% at a national level and by 2.5% in Dublin. However, most of the regions have also performed strongly.

Employment in the midlands region rose by 3.3%; by 10.4% in the west; by 5.3% in the mid-east; by 4.8% in the south-east; by 2.6% in the mid-west; by 1.8% in the south-west; but it fell by 0.2% in the border region. The latter is a massive challenge, particularly in the context of sterling weakness and the post-Brexit landscape.

Despite these generally positive regional employment statistics, there is still a strong imperative to continue to push growth in the regions. The challenge for policymakers is to ensure that the recovery percolates to an even greater extent to the regions of the country.

Against this background of variable regional economic activity, official policy has given recent strong priority to improving regional economic growth and development.

In January, the Department of Regional Economic Development published a report called ‘Realising our Rural Potential – Action Plan for Rural Development’, which aims to support and encourage balanced economic development in rural and regional Ireland.

Last week, the Department issued a very positive progress report on the plan, but less than a year into its life, this is a pretty pointless exercise. Rather than seeking to gain political capital from positive sound-bites, it is much more important to focus on the areas that need to be addressed such as all elements of connectivity, the costs of doing business, proper planning policies and most of all, broadband quality, which is generally abysmal.

The challenge posed to rural areas by Brexit should be of major concern to the Department. The border region is already performing quite poorly, but the immediate impact of extreme sterling weakness and the longer-term impact of a ‘hard border’ are potentially stark.

For all of rural and regional Ireland, the impact of sterling weakness and possible trade barriers post-Brexit on indigenous exports is potentially the stuff of nightmares. One gets the feeling, that the Department of Regional Economic Development will have to run faster and faster to just stand still.

The challenges to rural Ireland from Brexit are potentially catastrophic.