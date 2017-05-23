Home»Business

Runway faces third legal bid

Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Ann O’Loughlin

A third legal challenge over a decision extending planning permission for development of a new €320m runway at Dublin Airport has been fast-tracked by the Commercial Court.

Mr Justice Brian McGovern, who agreed the proceedings are urgent, fixed the case for hearing on October 3 when two other related challenges are due to be heard.

The latest action has been brought by Friends of the Irish Environment against Fingal County Council and the State, with the Dublin Airport Authority plc (DAA) as a notice party.

Those proceedings have previously come before the High Court by way of judicial review seeking to overturn the decision of the planning authority.

The action is brought by the Co Cork-based environmental group on grounds including the decision to grant planning permission is not in compliance with various EU directives such as the Habitats Directive as well as the 2000 Planning and Development Act and is unlawful.

The group also argues the decision breaches constitutional rights to bodily integrity.

The decision, it further submits, will result in additional greenhouse gas emissions, which will increase the pace of climate change.

The DAA sought to have the case admitted to the fast track list because the action involves a €320m infrastructural development of national importance and because two other related challenges have already been admitted to the list.

The proceedings arise from Fingal County Council’s decision of March 7 last to extend a planning permission for development of the new 3,110-metre runway.

The five-year extension was sought by the DAA because an August 2007 permission for the development is due to expire in August 2017.

The proposed development will be located on 261 hectares in townlands north and north-west of the airport terminal building.

The other two actions against the proposal have been brought by 22 individual residents.

Most of these are from people with addresses at Kilreesk Lane, St Margaret’s, Co Dublin, and the St Margaret’s Concerned Residents Group which will also return before the court in October.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS business

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Bill O’Connell elected new Cork Chamber president

The Monday Interview: Niamh McCoy - Past provides bright future for GAA Museum

Susie takes Springboard PR to success at Cork Businesswoman of the Year

We’ve come a long way since the crash but vigilance needed


Breaking Stories

Unions and Government set out positions at WRC public pay talks

Cork County Council gives go-ahead for two new solar farms

Greece looking for more debt help after commiting to more cuts

Cork Airport nominated one of the best in Europe

Lifestyle

Hugh Cornwell says music needs something to lash out against

Why does almost every female character on TV have the same perfect locks?

Pre-eclampsia - the condition that kills 100,000 pregnant women and 500,000 babies every year globally

Gorse fires wreaking havoc on forgotten plants and animals

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 20, 2017

    • 11
    • 17
    • 29
    • 30
    • 38
    • 42
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 