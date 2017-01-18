Home»Business

Rolls Royce shares up 7% as probe settled

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Sarah Young and Kirstin Ridley

Shares in Rolls-Royce jumped up to 7% yesterday after the British maker of engines for planes and ships settled a long-running bribery probe and said that 2016 profit would beat expectations.

The conclusion to the bribery investigations by British, US, and Brazilian authorities helped remove a cloud hanging over one of Britain’s biggest corporate names since 2013.

The settlement, and the forecast for better-than- expected profit, comes as a boost to CEO Warren East who, since joining in mid-2015, has led a drive to slash costs and restructure the group following a series of profit warnings.

Rolls apologised for its conduct in the bribery scandal after announcing on Monday that it would pay £671m (€762m) to settle the investigations.

News of the bigger-than-expected total settlement was “negative but benign” as Rolls could spread payments out over five years, said Jefferies analyst Sandy Morris.

“This is by no means a great moment in Rolls-Royce’s history but in terms of a healing process, getting the SFO [Britain’s Serious Fraud Office] settled and having trading, particularly on cashflow improving, well maybe, just maybe, Rolls is on the mend,” the analyst said.

A British court said yesterday that it would approve the agreement between Britain’s SFO and Rolls. Rolls said it would pay £497m to the SFO plus interest and a payment in respect of costs.

The court heard the case against Rolls-Royce involved bribery of senior foreign officials and senior staff, across the globe and its businesses from 1989 to 2013, with over 100 key employees and 33 million documents examined, in what the SFO said was the biggest investigation in its history.

The conduct, lawyers said, was carefully planned and led to large contracts earning up to £250m. 

Countries including Thailand, Indonesia, India, Russia, Nigeria, China, and Malaysia were named as places where there was either conspiracy to corrupt or failure to prevent bribery. 

The company’s lawyer, David Perry, told the court the company had undergone a “fundamental change” since the investigations began, overhauling systems, training, governance and ethics strategies.

“Rolls-Royce apologises unreservedly for the conduct that has been uncovered,” said Mr Perry.

Reuters

