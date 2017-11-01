Home»Business

Rising costs drag Citywest Hotel profits down 79%

Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Gordon Deegan

Profits before tax at the country’s largest hotel, the Citywest in Dublin, last year declined sharply by 79% to €316,634.

A trebling of non-cash depreciation costs to €1m and a similar scale increase in operating lease costs to a related entity led to the hotel’s drop in profits. However, its revenues rose 11% to €25.33m, according to newly-filed accounts for operating company Cape Wrath Hotel Ltd.

Post-tax profits amounted to €218,066 after the company paid €98,568 in corporation tax. Brehon Capital has since rebranded as Tetrarch Capital. It paid €29m for the Citywest in 2014 and it remains Ireland’s largest hotel with 789 rooms. The company also owns the Marker Hotel in Dublin, the Powerscourt Hotel in Wicklow and Mount Juliet in Kilkenny.

The Citywest employed 330 people last year with staff costs rising from €7.95m to €8.66m. Pay to senior management totalled €375,777 last year, down from €421,299 the previous year.

Earlier this year, the Citywest had a planning blow when Bord Pleanála refused planning permission to allow the venue to stage concerts. This followed an appeal by a subsidiary of 3Arena owner Live Nation against the decision to grant.

In its ruling, Bord Pleanála said the “use of this edge- of-city site for public concerts is highly inconsistent with the overall character of the area which is typically residential, including local amenities and uses such as schools and convenience retail”.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Cape Wrath Hotel LtdCitywest HotelDublin

More in this Section

Irish managed assets could top €7tn

Prepare a Brexit business plan for all eventualities

ECB set to curb monetary stimulus next year

Consumer, business sentiment rise


Breaking Stories

Receiver appointed over shares in Irish-registered aviation firms

Daily departures to France in summer 2018 announced by Irish Ferries

Irish fast-food chain Rockets to open in Germany

World's first checkout-free shop to open in Cork

Lifestyle

Colin Farrell talks new movie, coming home and just 'being dad'

Trick or treating: A sweet or sour tradition?

Making Cents: Keeping tabs on the cost of home heating in winter

Ronnie Scott’s squares the circle on 40 years of Jazz

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 28, 2017

    • 2
    • 3
    • 17
    • 21
    • 34
    • 39
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »