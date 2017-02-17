Home»Business

Rich investors shun stocks over Donald Trump and Brexit

Friday, February 17, 2017
Matthew Martin

Rich investors are shunning stocks because of concerns about the political impact from Donald Trump’s administration and Brexit, according to Christian Nolting, chief investment officer at Deutsche Bank’s wealth management unit.

“People are still cautious; there is still demand for bonds and people are not ready to move into the more risky equity space,” Nolting said in an interview. The perception “is that there are a lot of risks out there and a lot of uncertainty.”

Markets have been reeling from unexpected events including Britain’s vote to leave the EU and the election of Trump. Populist candidates in the Netherlands, France and Germany are stoking fears of a breakup of the EU, adding to the uncertainty.

Deutsche Asset Management has cut European holdings in its multi-asset funds to the lowest on record due to how European elections may impact markets. Currencies are now one of the most important asset classes as investors keep cash on the sidelines or in bonds.

“We don’t expect a massive shift from bonds into equities as equities still represent a different risk profile,” he said.

Expectations of a massive shift from bonds into equities — the so-called great rotation — has split financial market observers.

Charles Schwab’s chief global strategist Jeffrey Kleintop has said the trend has years to run, while Citigroup and Goldman Sachs analysts have questioned whether the trend is sustainable or even exists at all.

Political uncertainty will continue to affect markets this year, Credit Suisse chief executive Tidjane Thiam said this week. Clients at the bank’s wealth management unit were holding higher cash balances late last year and looking to take “downside protection” against a fall in global markets, he said.

“We’re going to see a lot of volatility. I, like many people, worry that there’s too much comfort right now and maybe some uncertainties are underestimated, particularly political ones, and as we get closer to some of those moments you’re likely to see spikes in volatility,” he said.

  • Bloomberg

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS trump, brexit, finance, economy, business, trade, stocks, markets

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Fact check: Did Donald Trump inherit 'a mess' from Barack Obama?

Donald Trump said drugs were 'becoming cheaper than candy bars' but many smelled fake news

New blow for Trump as Harward refuses national security adviser job

US 'absolutely' supports two-state solution to Israeli-Palestine conflict

More in this Section

Finance Minister Michael Noonan hammers EU tax plan for hurting ‘consensus’

Norwegian Air's Cork to US flights are still on course

Eurozone stability keeps tracker holders in good place

KFC franchisee plunges into red with €45m loss


Breaking Stories

You need to download the latest version of Windows 10 before June

The Really Blue Google Pixel is coming to the UK

Tony Blair wants second Brexit referndum

Hauliers outline worries ahead of Brexit conference

Lifestyle

Meet the Irish photographer using military technology for his refugee-related exhibition

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Why cosmetic surgery games aimed at children as young as three need to be cut out

Exposing the secrets of mental health in London

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

    • 3
    • 10
    • 15
    • 17
    • 34
    • 39
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 