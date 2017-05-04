Revenues at Ballymaloe Foods firm rise to €5m

The Cork-based company behind Ballymaloe Foods is enjoying a record year this year with revenues of €5m.

The firm is one of 16 separate businesses that were created after Myrtle Allen established a country house hotel and restaurant at Ballymaloe in the 1960s. Ballymaloe Country Relish is operated by Ms Allen’s daughter, Yasmin Hyde.

It started out in a kitchen in 1990 and for seven years operated out of a portable building. However, the business has enjoyed tremendous growth and has increased its workforce by 25% in the last 12 months to bring its headcount to 25 people.

The firm operates from purpose-built kitchens at Little Island in Cork. The new accounts show that the business last year enjoyed profits of €432,000 as its accumulated profits jumped from €1.642m to over €2.07m.

Ms Hyde said: “We are very happy with the way the business is going. Revenues in the current year would be up around 10% and we are particularly pleased with our new Irish Ballymaloe Irish Beetroot.”

A sister in law of Darina Allen, Ms Hyde said: “We have enjoyed steady growth since we established.”

The company is very much a family affair with daughters of Ms Hyde working in the marketing and financial areas for the firm. The firm’s Ballymaloe Original Relish is the firm’s best selling product and last year the firm sold 934,998 units of the product, up from 870,309 units in 2015.

The firm also exports into Germany, the Netherlands, and the US.