Revenue takes in €11m in tax settlements

Revenue recouped just over €11m from 76 tax settlements during the final three months of 2016.

The last tax defaulters list for 2016, published today, features two restaurateurs, a model, two landlords, two crèche operators, two couriers, a film producer, and a former district court judge among the settlements.

Cork-based landlord and company director David O’Connor topped the list with a €983,149 settlement for the under-declaration of income tax and Vat.

Disgraced former district court judge Heather Perrin made a settlement for €223,452 relating to the under-declaration of income tax, while, in a similar case, Dublin-based model Sarah McGovern settled for €37,355.

A total of 29 of the latest cases were for amounts exceeding €100,000, of which four exceeded €500,000.

Waterford-based farmer James Doherty paid €839,110 in penalties relating to the under-declaration of €1.1m in capital gains tax. Christine Connolly, a crèche operator in Galway, settled for €8,574 after not declaring income tax, while Kildare-based crèche Tots Creche & Day Care Nursery was hit for €442,759 relating to the under-declaration of Vat.

Under-declaration of income tax and Vat and the non-declaration of capital gains tax resulted in Galway-based landlord Richard Larkin settling for €832,637.

The latest list of defaulters also features Dublin-based restaurateur Barry Canny. The operator of Peploe’s restaurant, on St Stephen’s Green, Dublin, settled for just under €39,000 in a revenue audit case surrounding the under-declaration of income tax. Offaly-based restaurateur Nigel Johnston is also listed for a settlement totalling €90,195.

Dublin-based television and film producer Stephen Caffrey is listed as settling for €95,645 over the under-declaration of income tax.

Court-determined penalty cases represented 16 settlements in the latest three-month period.

The final quarter’s tax take was down from €12.7m recouped in the third quarter of 2016.

For a full list of tax defaulters between October 1, 2016 and December 31, 2016, click here.