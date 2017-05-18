Home»Business

Revenue recruitment aims to increase staff to 6,400

Thursday, May 18, 2017
Gordon Deegan

The Revenue Commissioners continues to ramp up its operations with another 250 staff recruited since the start of this year with plans to employ almost 6,400 staff. 

Figures from Finance Minister Michael Noonan showed Revenue hired 540 staff in 2016.

“The recruitment has been at all levels and across a range of functions including audit and compliance, debt management, international tax, tax and legal professionals, data analysts, economists and information technology experts,” Mr Noonan said.

A spokeswoman for Revenue said it plans to recruit a further 150 people by the end of the year. Some 80 people from 1,000 candidates were recruited this year from the executive officer panel. Mr Noonan had previously said every additional 100 auditors recruited delivers an additional €50m a year for the exchequer. Increasing staff by the same number to work on compliance projects such as oils, tobacco and alcohol can raise an additional €20m a year. In the written Dáil reply to Fianna Fáil’s Michael McGrath, Mr Noonan said Revenue is currently advertising a number of posts.

He said recruitment is underway for a principal officer in Revenue’s Large Cases Division in Dublin; for a librarian in Dublin; executive officers across the country and for its print centre in Dublin. Campaigns for a solicitor in Dublin, Cork and Limerick; administrative officer in Dublin and Limerick and assistant principal in audit and compliance were held earlier this year.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Euro rises amid latest White House troubles

Man Utd revenues boosted by TV rights

DCC share price slip despite strong first half

EU report to focus on Irish home prices


Breaking Stories

Wall Street takes a hit as problems mount for Donald Trump

IKEA actively looking for opportunities in Ireland

Less than one month until abolition of EU mobile phone roaming charges

Amazon grew from online bookstore to one of the biggest companies on the planet

Lifestyle

Will banning of bad language be a curse for pubs?

New book could be the perfect answer to relationship and parenting woes

House of Pain reminisce about visiting Ireland

Looking into your eyes for a view of your health

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

    • 11
    • 32
    • 39
    • 41
    • 42
    • 44
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 