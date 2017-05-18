Revenue recruitment aims to increase staff to 6,400

The Revenue Commissioners continues to ramp up its operations with another 250 staff recruited since the start of this year with plans to employ almost 6,400 staff.

Figures from Finance Minister Michael Noonan showed Revenue hired 540 staff in 2016.

“The recruitment has been at all levels and across a range of functions including audit and compliance, debt management, international tax, tax and legal professionals, data analysts, economists and information technology experts,” Mr Noonan said.

A spokeswoman for Revenue said it plans to recruit a further 150 people by the end of the year. Some 80 people from 1,000 candidates were recruited this year from the executive officer panel. Mr Noonan had previously said every additional 100 auditors recruited delivers an additional €50m a year for the exchequer. Increasing staff by the same number to work on compliance projects such as oils, tobacco and alcohol can raise an additional €20m a year. In the written Dáil reply to Fianna Fáil’s Michael McGrath, Mr Noonan said Revenue is currently advertising a number of posts.

He said recruitment is underway for a principal officer in Revenue’s Large Cases Division in Dublin; for a librarian in Dublin; executive officers across the country and for its print centre in Dublin. Campaigns for a solicitor in Dublin, Cork and Limerick; administrative officer in Dublin and Limerick and assistant principal in audit and compliance were held earlier this year.