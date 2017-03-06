Revenue letters once again target self-employed

Honest taxpayers don’t need to be ‘challenged’, writes Brian Keegan.

Revenue insists on referring to taxpayers as “customers”, as if we had a choice about dealing with them.

Their latest venture in “customer care” is a letter to all self-employed people who filed returns for 2015.

In the past few weeks, some 200,000 taxpayers have been contacted by Revenue inviting them to confess tax misdeeds. I understand another 300,000 letters are on the way.

The letters are unusual because they ignore a key element of tax administration — that the taxpayer is presumed to be honest. There is a legal obligation on self-employed taxpayers to submit accurate returns of income.

The self-employed don’t need to be thanked for doing so, in the same way as drivers don’t expect to be thanked for driving within the speed limit.

Equally, self-employed taxpayers shouldn’t expect to be challenged purely by reason of submitting a return. Revenue’s own statistics point to a compliance record approaching 100% among self-employed taxpayers.

Modern management practice places great store on “nudging” behaviour. The idea is that by offering friendly reminders and incentives for positive action, people are more likely to do what you want them to do. Marketers use nudges as well.

However, a letter with a Government harp on it and a return address for a Revenue office is not a nudge. It is a warning.

This particular warning also carries a threat of a closing window of opportunity for declaring errant behaviour.

If your tax affairs are fully declared and up-to-date, you need to do nothing with the letter except perhaps lament the waste of your time dealing with it. If your tax affairs are not up-to- date, you need to bring this to the attention of Revenue.

But you knew that anyway, and didn’t need a special letter to tell you to do so. If the letter has any merit, which I doubt, it lies in its message in relation to declaring offshore monies on which tax is has not been paid.

The declaration system for dealing with hot money stashed offshore is changing from May 1.

Normally, there is a benefit to coming clean to Revenue before they catch you. The general rule is that unpaid tax carries a penalty of as much as 100%. If you’ve underpaid €100 in tax, you settle the debt for €200 plus interest.

That 100% penalty can be reduced depending on how the money was concealed in the first place, and how well you have behaved in bringing the matter to Revenue’s attention.

This approach makes sense. Revenue time and costs are not lost in pursuing tax evaders, and in exchange, taxpayers showing a firm purpose of amendment while still paying the full amount of tax due pay reduced penalties.

However, from May 1, that sensible arrangement will change and the penalty on moneys hidden offshore will not be reduced.

There can be no doubt that tax evasion is unacceptable, legally and ethically, and Revenue have every right to pursue people who owe them money. However, when Revenue have a message to convey like the May 1 changes for settling tax on offshore money, they have the resources to run advertising campaigns.

Revenue’s track record on direct bulk mailings to taxpayers is poor — remember the confusion they created with LPT return forms, and the targeting of social welfare pension recipients some few years ago?

It is wrong to target the self-employed in this way. Honest taxpayers do not deserve to have their time wasted like this.