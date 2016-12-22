Home»Business

Restaurant profits fell ahead of Thornton’s closure

Thursday, December 22, 2016
Gordon Deegan

Profits fell sharply at one of the country’s most exclusive restaurants in the year before Kevin Thornton decided to close his Thornton’s restaurant.

The restaurant closed in October and new accounts show that profits at the firm that operated the restaurant, Conted Ltd, last year totalled €12,472.

That is 76% down on profits for the longer 16-month period in the 2013-2014 fiscal year, when the restaurant lost its coveted Michelin star.

The firm’s cashpile last year, however, doubled to €165,426, but had accumulated losses of €13,278.

In an interview earlier this year, Mr Thornton said the shock loss of the Michelin star had prompted him to make the “very sad” decision to close the restaurant.

He had been a Michelin-starred chef for two decades and he likened its to being “stabbed in the heart”.

A Cashel, Co Tipperary, native, Mr Thornton was the first Irish chef to receive the rare accolade of two Michelin stars.

Staff numbers increased from 23 to 25, with staff costs falling from €852,312 to €733,661 over 12 months.

The two directors of the firm are Mr Thornton and his wife, Muriel. The couple was paid €192,883 last year, down from €222,541 in the previous 16-month period.

The restaurant’s profile had been increased in recent years with his appearances on TV programmes.

Thornton’s was housed in the five-star Fitzwilliam Hotel on St Stephen’s Green in Dublin, but was originally established on the canal-side in Portobello.

