Home»Business

JIM POWER: Rescue 116 tragedy: Our huge debt

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

ANOTHER terrible tragedy has befallen the Irish Coast Guard service.

At least one of the four crew of a helicopter that crashed off Mayo yesterday morning has died. At the time of writing, the search for the other three crew members was inconclusive, but their prospects amount to little more than a glimmer of hope.

The death of helicopter pilot Capt Dara Fitzpatrick, aged 45, comes just months after her Coast Guard colleague, Caitriona Lucas, from Liscannor, died in hospital after her boat capsized near cliffs off Co Clare during a rescue operation.

Yesterday’s tragedy underlines, again, the great risks rescue services routinely undertake to save strangers from dire, often life-threatening circumstances. 

This is, indeed, the kindness of strangers, expressed with an extraordinarily selfless generosity. That such generosity is often than not allied to exceptional courage makes it all the more admirable.

This Mayo tragedy is a reminder of the great debt we all owe those who are prepared to pay the ultimate price to try to ensure our safety — the safety of strangers.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Coast Guard, Dara Fitzpatrick

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Heroism of tragic Rescue 116 remembered at Defence Forces Mass as searches continue

Rescue 116 tragedy: Black box search to resume Sunday due to bad weather

Rescue 116 tragedy: History of the Irish Coast Guard

Rescue 116 tragedy: ‘The wait is just the hardest thing’

More in this Section

Forget the moaning - St Patrick’s Day trips are an economic boon for Ireland

Growth strategy 'Ireland Connected' needs to ensure it joins the dots


Breaking Stories

Irish banking watchdog 'has regained trust since financial crisis'

Snake away with a little help from Ryanair's St Patrick's Weekend sale

Free Legal Advice Centre says latest mortgage arrears figures are worrying

Lifestyle

Celebrating all things Irish goes global on St Patrick's Day

Ask Audrey: Will the Cork Flood Plan walls stop the lower orders from fishing in the Lee?

Dickie Rock still going strong after more than 50 years in the music business

Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover reflects on ups and downs of a life in heavy rock

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 15
    • 30
    • 37
    • 45
    • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 