Red C wins RTÉ tender worth more than €267k

RTÉ is to pay a polling firm a sum over €266,988 over three years to research the public’s attitude towards its many services.

Yesterday, the national state broadcaster confirmed that polling firm Red C has beaten off competition from four other firms to secure the work.

Red C won the work with a tender “at the lower end of the scale” between the lowest and highest tenders of €266,988 and €504,330.

RTÉ said that the contract was consistent with RTÉ’s commitment to delivering the best possible value and cost.

The spokesman said: “As a result of this public tendered process, RTÉ has found a high-quality solution at the lower end of the value scale.”

At the outset, RTÉ reported that the estimated cost of the contract would be around €300,000.

The work for the contract which started in January involves the research, understanding and monitoring of the Irish public’s consumption of, and attitudes and sentiment towards RTÉ’s services, across television, radio, online and mobile, as well as its orchestras and choirs.

“This research represents one of the important tools employed by RTÉ to assess the extent to which we are meeting the changing needs of our audiences across all of our services,” RTÉ said.

Red C has also been tasked to engage in brand tracking that measures the performance of the RTÉ brand and its other services in relation to its competitors.

As part of the work, the polling firm is required to measure awareness and consumption of RTÉ services across all of the broadcaster’s outlets.