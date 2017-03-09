Home»Business

PTSB pledges to cut level of non-performing loans

Thursday, March 09, 2017
Eamon Quinn

Permanent TSB has pledged a renewed focus on tackling its huge level of non-performing loans, as the mortgage lender delayed paying a dividend until 2019.

Presenting its 2016 earnings, the bank revealed that €5.7bn of its home and buy-to-let loans in the Republic were non-performing at the end of December — equivalent to almost 28% of the bank’s gross lending.

Irish banks carry some of the highest levels of non-performing loans in the eurozone, and Permanent TSB —75% owned by the Government — has a much higher level than most other lenders here.

It had nonetheless reduced the level of all types of non-performing loans by €700m in the past year. The bank posted a net loss for the year of €266m, which includes the costs of selling off its UK loan book.

Irish and other European banks face scrutiny from Irish and eurozone regulators over ways to cut levels of non-performing loans.

Chief executive Jeremy Masding told reporters the lender starts renewed work on a strategy to reduce the levels of non-performing loans. Though no options were ruled out, he said the lender’s main policy had been to avoid repossessing properties.

He said the bank’s percentage of non-performing loans was much lower when the non-performing that have already been assessed were taken into account. It was committed to paying out a dividend, but that the goal to resume payouts had been delayed to 2019, the bank said.

Ms Masding said that after a slow start the lender posted €525m in new mortgage lending in 2016, up 14% in the year. The overall market would rise to between €6.5bn and €7bn this year, and that the bank would secure a larger share of the enlarged market, he said.

