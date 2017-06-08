Home»Business

Providence shares soar on back of ‘super major’ deal

Thursday, June 08, 2017
Geoff Percival

One of the world’s largest oil companies, France’s Total has signed two commercial development deals with Irish exploration company Providence Resources – a move which sent the latter’s shares soaring as much as 11% yesterday.

Total, one of the energy sector’s so-called ‘super majors’, has signed up – via its Irish subsidiary – Total E&P Ireland - for a 50% working interest in the Providence-controlled Avalon prospect off the west coast of Ireland.

Separately, the French giant has entered into an exclusive option agreement for a 35% share of the frontier exploration licence which contains the Druid, Drombeg and Diablo prospects. The latter will see Providence and junior partner Sosina receive phased cash payments of $27m. It also comes three months after Providence farmed out a 30% stake in the licence area to Scottish explorer Cairn Energy.

Drilling work, targeting five billion barrels of oil, is due to take place at Druid/Drombeg end of this month for a maximum of two months. Total has 60 working days from the completion of that drilling round to exercise its farm-in option.

Providence’s shares are up about 3% since the start of the year, but jumped by more than 11% - before paring back slightly in later trading – on the back of yesterday’s announcements.

If Total exercises its option at Druid/Drombeg, Providence’s shareholding will lower from 56% to 28%. Additionally, Cairn Energy has agreed on an option for a 20% stake in the Avalon asset; exercise of which would lower Providence’s interest there from 40% to 24%.

The latest deals place a tick beside two of the five asset farm-out talks Providence’s chief executive Tony O’Reilly Jr said the company was engaged in at its AGM last month. He said, at the time, some had been at a “very late stage” of agreement. Of the outstanding deals, Mr O’Reilly said finding a partner for Providence’s flagship asset – the Barryroe oil and gas field off the Cork coast – remains the company’s “top priority”.

Total’s introduction as a partner was hailed as “a significant step forward” for Providence which “should generate further interest in Providence’s portfolio”.

KEYWORDS providence resources

