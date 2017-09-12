Home»Business

Providence shares fall steeply on drilling failure

Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Eamon Quinn

Providence Resources has hit a second major setback in the Porcupine Basin after summer drilling at the Drombeg well 220km off shore failed to hit oil and has been abandoned. The shares, which had one stage plunged by a third, ended the session 16.5% lower.

Chief executive Tony O’Reilly acknowledged “disappointment”, but cost-sharing at the failed well will help cushion the financial effects for Providence, as Cairn Energy and Total have shouldered a significant part of the drilling costs. For investors, the setback puts the focus back on Providence’s main prospect at Barryroe, in the North Celtic Sea Basin, where drilling could take place next year or in early 2019.

Analysts said that the failed programme turns the spotlight on the drilling plans.

“The drilling results significantly increase the pressure on the management team, as their ability to create value for shareholders is yet again at the forefront for investors.

“The importance of generating a return from Barryroe cannot be understated and we await to see management’s strategy over the coming weeks,” said Dylan Simmonds at Merrion Capital. Davy said: “The onus now shifts back to Barryroe”. The broker estimated Providence should nonetheless have about $30m (€25m) for any drilling programme next year.

“The latest indication is that an appraisal well will be drilled next year. To this end, a statement of interest with respect to tendering for the drilling of the 2018 Barryroe well was sent out recently, further underpinning the group’s resolve to drill the well,” the broker said.

Providence has drilled successfully at a number of Barryroe wells.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS business, money, finance

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Europe must avoid US protectionist approach to trade talks

Budget a real opportunity for volatility measures

Breeders in fast lane to success with Irish thoroughbred horses

Copa-Cogea seeks greater focus on risk management


Breaking Stories

Review finds Ireland gives 'no preferential tax treatment' to any companies

Britain to refer Rupert Murdoch's Sky bid to competition regulator

Europe's newest aircraft lands in Cork Airport

Brexit will mean 300,000 fewer British tourists in Ireland next year, says Failte Ireland

Lifestyle

The people calling for more examination of sexual violence suffered by women during the Irish revolution

Original take on surround-sound technology at Cloughjordan eco-village

PICS: A selection of the stunning entries from the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition

Make a fresh start in September with free course to self-improvement

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 09, 2017

    • 2
    • 8
    • 20
    • 25
    • 33
    • 45
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 