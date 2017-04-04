Providence set to run fresh rule over Dunquin

Irish exploration company Providence Resources is to undertake a significant reassessment of its Dunquin prospects off the west coast, four years after failing to find oil at a high-profile drill in the area.

The Tony O’Reilly Jr- led company yesterday announced the intention to undertake with its joint venture partners a 3D seismic study ultimately aimed at gauging enough information to suggest whether the undrilled Dunquin South prospect is worth drilling.

Providence owns a 26.8% stake in Dunquin South — or Frontier Exploration Licence 3/04 — and shares ownership with operator Eni Ireland; the Irish subsidiary of Spanish energy giant Repsol and junior partner Sosina.

The work, which will take place 200km off the south-west coast at a depth of 1,500m, is due to commence imminently, Providence said yesterday.

The company also hopes the new seismic round will shed further light on the Dunquin North exploration well, which was unsuccessfully drilled nearly four years ago.

In 2013, drilling there by Providence’s then partner Exxon Mobil encountered water rather than oil but did find indications of oil potential in the wider area.

That was enough for Providence to keep hopes alive for the Dunquin South prospect.

“The revised Eni analysis of the 2013 Dunquin North well has highlighted material resource potential associated with the Dunquin South exploration prospect,” said Providence’s technical director John O’Sullivan.

“This is evidenced by the significant commitment now being made by the joint-venture partners to underwrite and licence a block-wide 3D seismic survey over both the Dunquin North and Dunquin South carbonate build-ups.

“We hope that the results of this survey will improve our understanding of the acreage and lead to further drilling in the future.”

Last month, Providence announced the sale of 30% of its stake in a licence it holds in the southern Porcupine Basin off the south coast and said it was happy with the level of interaction it’s having with potential development partners on other assets. Davy Stockbrokers, meanwhile, said that yesterday’s announcement demonstrates “the renewed level of interest in the western sector of offshore Ireland”.

Oil prices were under renewed pressure yesterday as a rebound in Libyan oil output at the weekend weighed against upbeat economic data from Asia that pointed to strong energy demand from the region. Brent crude fell 8c to $53.45 a barrel.

Libya’s Sharara oil field, the largest in the country, resumed its production on Sunday after a week-long disruption. The field was producing about 120,000 barrels per day yesterday, but had been producing about 220,000 barrels prior to the March 27 shutdown.

Uncertainty about how Libyan output would fare in the months ahead has added short-term volatility to oil prices. Adding to pressure on prices, energy services firm Baker Hughes said the US rig count rose by 10 to 662 last week, making the first quarter the strongest for rig additions since mid-2011 and raising prospects for more US shale oil.

Rising supplies tempered data from Asia that suggested the region’s buoyant economy would ensure solid demand for energy.

Additional reporting Reuters