Seven-acre residential site in Riverstick, Cork

Thursday, February 02, 2017

Following a series of profile sales on the Cork-Kinsale R600 road last year totalling several million euro — for investment properties in-block and part-finished houses at Riverstick — comes a seven-acre residential site, next to Ballymartle GAA club’s pitches.

Agents Cohalan Downing are now selling seven acres of what they describe as a development opportunity site, at Boulaling, Riverstick.

Likely to suit low density housing, it is a few minutes’ walk to Riverstick’s services and the main Kinsale Road, a ten minute spin by car to the airport.

Guide is €700,000-€1 million and “it has obvious potential for residential housing,” says Malcolm Tyrrell of Cohalan Downing, and the land is zoned ‘settlement boundary’ in draft Bandon-Kinsale Municipal District LAP, dated as recently as November 2016.

Details: Cohalan Downing 021 4277717

