House of the week: Ballylickey, West Cork, €850,000

Having been centuries in the same Graves family hands, and after a few years on the property market hoping to sell by by private treaty, West Cork’s gloriously-sited Ballylickey (Manor) House may finally be about to change hands, via auction.

Helping in its sale fortunes is the fact that its price guide has been slashed, by nearly 50% from its early and higher launch hopes of a few years ago, when it first floated at close to €1.5m.

It was trimmed once or twice since but, now, as it goes to auction on January 25, the guide on Ballylickey House is now put at a highly-tempting €850,000 by joint agents Dominic Daly in Cork, with Ganly Walters in Dublin.

Depending on the bidding competition, that may or may not get you a house with roots back to 1650, rebuilt more than 300 years later after a devastating fire in the 1970s, but to the same sense of proportion and grace.

In latter decades, it got pressed into the guest market, serving as a B&B/ restaurant and available to let on a block basis, complete with seven-bed main house, two guest lodges, and an accommodating pool house by an outdoor swimming pool.

Bathers of all hues are well catered for at Ballylickey House: it’s on 10 acres of lush gardens, with considerable frontage to the Ouvane River just before Ouvane Falls (pic, above), which cascade into Bantry Bay at a super-scenic road junction by the Ouvane Falls Inn.

Nearby too is the highly regarded Seaview House, which also is open to guests on this stretch of the Wild Atlantic Way between Bantry and Glengarriff near foodie haven Mannings’ Emporium.

Originally built as a hunting lodge for marquesses Landsdowne of Kenmare estates fame and the Petty-Fitzmaurice family, it’s had its ups and downs.

It’s been associated with the Franco-Irish Graves family (the poet Robert Graves was related, and was a frequent visitor to Cork) for five generations, and they turned it to manor country house hotel use with a third floor added in 1950s, according to architectural historian Mark Bence Jones.

Bence Jones say when rebuilt after its fire, Ballylickey House reverted to two storeys and a more authentic 19th century appearance, with its several deep, three-sided bows across its broad front facade and a service wing to the right.

In latter years it was owned by George and Christiane Graves (who passed away several years ago) and who secured a Michelin star for it in the 1970s.

More recently, it has been run as a guest enterprise by one of their sons Paco, who created the fashion knitwear company, the eponymous Paco 25 years ago and which manufactures in Bantry, selling through a wide network of Paco stores.

Now that it is finally set to change ownership, its future could take it back to private residence, though a fairly substantial one with some 7,500sq ft of low-key ‘manorial’ comforts and charm.

It has seven bedrooms and two guest lodges with suites called after birds; kingfisher, gull, mallard and robin.

It could continue on earning its keep as a guest retreat, where its old world manor feel, and stunning gardens with bay views, bridges, pools, rhododendron walk and ancient trees, are highly regarded assets. (Nearby, a Canadian-style house, Westerly, the one-time holiday home of the late Peter and Margaret Barry with bay frontage and pontoon, is now an upmarket rental on 1.5 acres, getting rave reviews from guests.)

In the 18th century, Ballylickey House was the family home of one Ellen Hutchins, said to have been Ireland’s first female botanist who was born here in 1785.

In most recent times Ballylickey has been split to part- private family home and part guest accommodation with separate kitchens, living areas and suites.

Its location so close to Bantry and also proximate to Glengarriff/ Garinish Island further out the N71, as well as Kenmare and other beauty spots along the peninsulas of West Cork place it firmly on a reinvigorated tourism map, thanks to the Wild Atlantic Way.

Also on its doorstep are fishing and angling, golf and walks, with Beara behind and the Sheeps Head and Goats Path as trails to dally along.

VERDICT: this month’s auction may well bring about Ballylickey House’s next chapter.

Ballylickey, West Cork

Price: €850,000

Size: 713 sq m (7,500 sq ft)

Bedrooms: 7 plus 4

Bathrooms: 8 plus 4

BER: Exempt

Best feature: Special