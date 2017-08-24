Home»Business

Full menus on offer as Cork restaurants make changes

Thursday, August 24, 2017
Tommy Barker

Several new Cork restaurants, as well as the relaunch of one of the city’s best, the Club Brasserie, are lining up around the Parnell Place/Lapps Quay/City Hall nexus.

Restaurant at the Elysian now up to let via Lisney. Picture: Denis Minihane

The multitude of moves come as the former El Vino restaurant, at the foot of the Elysian tower, comes up to let this week via Lisney. It guides at €50,000 pa for 2,100 sq ft of restaurant/cafe opportunity next to City Hall, and where Lisney says 200 apartments are now let. El Vino has been at the Elysian since 2009 and now will concentrate on its original, Douglas village restaurant.

Due in coming weeks in the former Panda Mama Chinese restaurant on Parnell Place is Sliced, a new wood-fired pizza company that opened its first outlet in Ballincollig Town Centre over a year ago and which has larger, Irish expansion plans. Owner Joe O’Donovan says fit-out for Sliced’s second restaurant, on Parnell Place, is underway and it will employ 32 when open in coming weeks.

Meanwhile, seasoned restaurateurs Beth Haughton and Harold Lynch – who are 23 years in the the hospitality business – are to temporarily shut the doors at Club Brasserie at City Quarter on September 8, until the start of October. They’ll reopen after a fresh new fit, tradin as Dockland, a new venture, doing morning meals, snacks and small plates to full meals, with dining options running into evening menus, steaks and more. The redesign, to a bright, casual Australian look, is being done by Beth Haughton, whose made Club Brasserie one of the city’s most attractive dining rooms.

Tequila Jack’s, a high-end Mexican eatery, opened alongside at City Quarter last month, facing One Albert Quay, and also reportedly trading well is Globe, the new restaurant offer at the rebranded Clayton Hotel.

Details: Lisney
021-4275079

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS property, cork, el vino

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

McDonald’s drive thru whetting the appetite in Cork

Trading up: Blackrock Road, Cork City - €410,000

House of the Week: Parsons House, Churchtown

WATCH: A fashionable home on Cork's Model Farm Road


Breaking Stories

Someone in Ireland has won €500,000 in last night's EuroMillions Plus draw

Gardaí arrest man in Co Carlow after finding €1.2m in his car

Postmasters left with no choice but to shut post offices says TD

Delayed fire safety report an ‘insult’ to residents of estate that lost 6 homes in blaze

Lifestyle

Restaurant Review: Gregan’s Castle, Corkscrew Hill, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

Ask Audrey: Priests get territorial if you tell them you fancy a nun

It’s been quite a journey for Game of Thrones' definitive characters

GameTech: Uncharted territory looks very familiar

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

    • 7
    • 19
    • 30
    • 31
    • 37
    • 42
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 