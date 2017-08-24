Full menus on offer as Cork restaurants make changes

Several new Cork restaurants, as well as the relaunch of one of the city’s best, the Club Brasserie, are lining up around the Parnell Place/Lapps Quay/City Hall nexus.

The multitude of moves come as the former El Vino restaurant, at the foot of the Elysian tower, comes up to let this week via Lisney. It guides at €50,000 pa for 2,100 sq ft of restaurant/cafe opportunity next to City Hall, and where Lisney says 200 apartments are now let. El Vino has been at the Elysian since 2009 and now will concentrate on its original, Douglas village restaurant.

Due in coming weeks in the former Panda Mama Chinese restaurant on Parnell Place is Sliced, a new wood-fired pizza company that opened its first outlet in Ballincollig Town Centre over a year ago and which has larger, Irish expansion plans. Owner Joe O’Donovan says fit-out for Sliced’s second restaurant, on Parnell Place, is underway and it will employ 32 when open in coming weeks.

Meanwhile, seasoned restaurateurs Beth Haughton and Harold Lynch – who are 23 years in the the hospitality business – are to temporarily shut the doors at Club Brasserie at City Quarter on September 8, until the start of October. They’ll reopen after a fresh new fit, tradin as Dockland, a new venture, doing morning meals, snacks and small plates to full meals, with dining options running into evening menus, steaks and more. The redesign, to a bright, casual Australian look, is being done by Beth Haughton, whose made Club Brasserie one of the city’s most attractive dining rooms.

Tequila Jack’s, a high-end Mexican eatery, opened alongside at City Quarter last month, facing One Albert Quay, and also reportedly trading well is Globe, the new restaurant offer at the rebranded Clayton Hotel.

