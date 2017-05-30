Home»Business

Property firm backs Ronan’s tower plan

Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Gordon Deegan

Dublin is well positioned to cement its position as a global technology, media and telecommunications centre, but only if it can supply the right type office space demanded by the market.

Johnny Ronan

That is according to property firm Knight Frank which made the comments as part of its support for a planning application on behalf of developer Johnny Ronan’s 22-storey Aqua Vetro tower planned for Tara Street.

Knight Frank said the increase in demand from Brexit will come from industries well beyond financial services.

Firms in technology, media and telecoms accounted for just under a third of office take-ups last year, it said.

In the submission, Knight Frank claimed: “Dublin is currently suffering from a dearth of new office space which has seen prime office rents more than double from €28 per sq ft in 2011 to stand at €60 per sq ft presently.

“While a pipeline of much needed new office space is now at various stages of being delivered in Dublin, the proposed development at Tara Street is the best- positioned building in the pipeline that will cater for the type demanded by occupiers,” it said.

The submission said “given the intense international war for talent, Dublin must offer buildings that enable occupiers to compete at a global level in attracting and retaining staff”.

A divisional manager at the IDA, Frank Conlon, told the city council the proposed development at Tara Street could help multinational companies secure the right office space they need.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Fuel retailer’s shares rise 4%

Watchdog ‘cannot examine all CRH emails’

€6m expansion of Limerick hotel to create 150 jobs

RBS group accepts deal


Breaking Stories

Mario Draghi welcomes Government's plans to sell part of AIB stake

Cork Airport unveils new food offerings for travellers

Bus Éireann board approves new budget and business plan

Airport passenger numbers up across the board but down slightly in Shannon and Cork

Lifestyle

MAKING CENTS: Solicitors’ fees add to the cost for house hunters

What you need to know when choosing a nursing home

Runner of the week: Pádraigín Riggs

5 things to do this week

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 27, 2017

    • 2
    • 5
    • 12
    • 34
    • 41
    • 47
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 