The ever-evolving regulatory environment could be making society too complex for its own good, writes Kyran Fitzgerald

Can a society become just a little too clever, too complex for its own good?

The recent surge in support for politicians peddling simplistic solutions could be viewed as a reaction against a world which has grown so sophisticated, so heavily based on rules that, at times, it can seem that it is simply too hard to get anything much done.

Certainly, there are more lawyers around than ever before, many of whom ply specialist trades that simply did not exist less than a generation ago. This very point was made by John Cooke, a retired judge and leading expert on European law, at a conference in Dublin last week.

The conference on data protection legislation was organised by the Irish Centre of European Law. Mr Cooke was part of the first generation of lawyers to emerge as specialists in their field.

Since the 1980s, however, the number of specialist fields has proliferated, but has the spread of expertise worked to foster efficiency?

Of course, the new legal specialisms are a reflection of much greater legal sophistication but can one have too much of a good thing?

Speaking at the conference, held in the elegant surroundings of the Royal Irish Academy, Britain’s former information commissioner, Richard Thomas, warned that the ambitious overhaul of EU data protection law due to take effect next May would impose huge burdens on national regulators and regulated businesses.

The tasks imposed on national data protection agencies under the new regime are “colossal”. According to Mr Thomas, there are 21 separate duties and 27 powers contained in the legislation yet many national agencies are underfunded and at risk of being overwhelmed.

This state of affairs is not unusual in a world where bureaucrats and politicians set out to promote the common good and end up meddling in and annoying the citizenry in the process — and inadvertently giving birth to the inward-looking political movements that now stalk the land.

The EU is a brave and— in many areas — a successful political experiment, yet its influence in fostering the spread of regulations of all kinds is, at times, pernicious.

Take the environment.

We welcome all those laws that seek to ensure the preservation of habitats yet it must all feel a bit different if you are a farmer setting out to improve his or her land.

Business people constantly grumble about the mountains of red tape emerging, often as a result of well-intentioned proposals emanating from the European Parliament.

The Irish courts have developed a strong reputation over the years in their administration of the common law yet, despite a big increase in the numbers of appointees to the bench, serious delays in the administration of justice have been experienced.

Efforts have been made to address the problem. In the noughties, the Commercial Court was established with the aim of ensuring that complex chancery cases were dealt with expeditiously.

More recently, the former justice minister, Alan Shatter, spearheaded the establishment of a judicial layer, the Court of Appeal, with the aim of reducing the workload of the Supreme Court.

The intention behind the reform is that the Supreme Court should be freed up to deal, by and large, with cases of national, constitutional importance.

The workload of the country’s superior court is beginning to abate as legacy cases are tackled, but there are delays of as much as 12 months in accessing the Court of Appeal. This is leading to pressure for an increase in the number of judges appointed to that Court.

Efforts have been made to promote efficient case management and to tackle the problem of delay and unnecessary distraction at the heart of the system. Advocacy and expedition in the conduct of trials do not always go hand in hand.

Some of the pressure on the courts may be down to sloppy legislative drafting. Such mistakes may be attributable to the fact that those charged with such tasks in government departments and in the Office of the Attorney General are snowed under with work.

We take the expertise of such people for granted. The Supreme Court justice Donal O Donnell referred to the problem in the recent ‘Nowak’ decision, referred to in an article by Cian Ferriter, SC.

The judge pointed out that, “Acts creating independent decision makers [government agencies] often provide for appeal to some court in the legal system as if that was an end in itself, and without specifying the nature of that appeal.”

He added: “Failure to specify what is meant by an appeal to a court can also lead to preliminary issues and the possibility of appeals.”

Mr Justice O Donnell went on to suggest that the courts cannot be expected to adjudicate on technical matters best left to be ruled upon by expert bodies such as An Bord Pleanála.

This point has been made before from the bench. There are limits to the expertise that can be expected of our senior judges. But there are also limits to the capacity of people in business who must deal with an at times bewildering array of regulations.

Currently, the spread of data protection obligations is one of the most significant challenges facing employers, but they are just one of many as the economy undergoes an ongoing process of transformation.

If the advent of the knowledge economy is leaving many legal experts scratching their heads, what about the rest of us?

Richard Thomas had the following advice for businesses seeking to address the challenges posed by the new data regime. Complying with the requirements will be “resource intensive” — a big hit to the bottom line, in other words.

The only approach is to be selective and to only focus on complaints from employees or customers that are “of real importance”.

Mr Thomas advises the regulatory authorities not to view people in businesses as enemies, somehow setting out to subvert the system in their own narrow interest. Most people, in fact, seek to comply with the rules. They are concerned about their reputation and good names. Enlightened self-interest is a governing principle.

One can only hope that regulator and regulated alike adopt such a flexible approach as they set out, between them, to master the challenges imposed by this important new regulatory initiative emerging from Brussels, one that sets out to protect employees and customers in a world where people’s personal data is at risk of being harvested as never before.

Irish judges have reserves of common sense from which they can draw. They may be asked to come to draw on this well more often as our regulatory environment grows ever more complex.