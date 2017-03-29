Profits on the rise for Galway hat designer Philip Treacy

It’s hats off to Galway hat designer Philip Treacy as new accounts show accumulated profits at his fashion firm last year totalled £335,082 (€386,487).

The designer has achieved worldwide recognition with his hat designs and has a client base that includes Lady Gaga, Madonna, Beyonce, David and Victoria Beckham, Grace Jones and Sarah Jessica Parker.

New accounts filed by Mr Treacy’s London-based Philip Treacy Ltd show that the firm’s profits increased from £300,820 to £335,082 in the 12 months to the end of June.

The cash pile increased from £293,608 to £301,000. The increase in profit last year followed a number of years of strong growth at the firm. In 2015, accumulated profits increased by £48,558 while profits soared in 2014 by £238,604.

The abridged accounts do not provide a revenue figure or salaries paid out during the two years.

The 2016 accounts which were signed off yesterday by Mr Treacy show that the firm’s shareholder funds last year totalled £450,920, including share capital of £150,100.

The firm’s business includes his boutique at Belgravia in London.

Lady Gaga — who made famous one of Mr Treacy’s best-known creations, a telephone shaped headpiece with a removable handset — has previously declared at a London Fashion Week event that Philip Treacy “is the greatest milliner in the world”.

A native of Ahascragh in Galway, Mr Treacy made his first hat in the National College of Art and Design.