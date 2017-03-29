Home»Business

Profits on the rise for Galway hat designer Philip Treacy

Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Gordon Deegan

It’s hats off to Galway hat designer Philip Treacy as new accounts show accumulated profits at his fashion firm last year totalled £335,082 (€386,487).

Lady Gaga and hat designer Philip Treacy. Lady Gaga has called Treacy 'the greatest milliner in the world'. Picture: Keith Hewitt/FilmMagic

The designer has achieved worldwide recognition with his hat designs and has a client base that includes Lady Gaga, Madonna, Beyonce, David and Victoria Beckham, Grace Jones and Sarah Jessica Parker.

New accounts filed by Mr Treacy’s London-based Philip Treacy Ltd show that the firm’s profits increased from £300,820 to £335,082 in the 12 months to the end of June.

The cash pile increased from £293,608 to £301,000. The increase in profit last year followed a number of years of strong growth at the firm. In 2015, accumulated profits increased by £48,558 while profits soared in 2014 by £238,604.

The abridged accounts do not provide a revenue figure or salaries paid out during the two years.

The 2016 accounts which were signed off yesterday by Mr Treacy show that the firm’s shareholder funds last year totalled £450,920, including share capital of £150,100.

The firm’s business includes his boutique at Belgravia in London.

Lady Gaga — who made famous one of Mr Treacy’s best-known creations, a telephone shaped headpiece with a removable handset — has previously declared at a London Fashion Week event that Philip Treacy “is the greatest milliner in the world”.

A native of Ahascragh in Galway, Mr Treacy made his first hat in the National College of Art and Design.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS business, profits, Philip Treacy

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Ireland needs to stick with policies in face of Brexit turmoil

Plea for major road funds - €5m could kickstart Cork to Limerick motorway

Ladbrokes sees 3% underlying rise in Irish revenues

Lufthansa: Brexit to hit UK airlines as EU gets tough


Breaking Stories

Consultation announced on possible relocation of Channel 4 outside London

KitKat adds extra milk and cocoa in drive to reduce sugar

Tougher laws, said to be 'probably illegal' by transport minister, pushes Uber out of Denmark

Funding secured for €125m City Quay office development in Dublin's docklands

Lifestyle

Are left-handed people in their right minds?

Liz Bonnin gets a 'sobering reminder' of the power of nature in series on the Galapagos

There's little help or understanding about Lyme disease in Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 25, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 18
    • 27
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 