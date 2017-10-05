Profits fall by €130,000 at Daniel O’Donnell firm

Accumulated profits at the entertainment firm owned by singer Daniel O’Donnell fell €130,000 last year to €2.73m.

Newly-filed accounts for DOD Promotions, however, showed the company’s cash pile soared from €652,994 to just under €1.1m.

Total remuneration for the company’s three directors - Mr O’Donnell, his wife Majella and Patricia Swan - grew from €120,000 to €275,000; the sharp rise accounted fro by €180,000 worth of pension payments.

Combined basic wages to the three directors fell from €120,000 to €95,000.

According to the accounts, the company’s assets were valued at €500,000 as of the end of last year.

The abridged accounts for DOD Promotions do not provide a profit and loss account that would include a turnover figure or what dividend, if any, was paid to O’Donnell. Latest figures for the singer’s touring company, Brockwell Ltd, show accumulated profits of €799,751 for 2015.

During his lucrative career, O’Donnell has sold more than 10m records. The singer has been busy in recent weeks with an extensive tour of Canada. He is set to follow his Canadian tour with dates in the US and the UK before the end of the year and will return to the US in the New Year for a series of dates in Florida and four other states.

The singer and his wife Majella have also been a big television ratings hit this year with their B&B Road Trip series on RTÉ while the couple are also set to appear on the Dermot Bannon-fronted show Room to Improve.