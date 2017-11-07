Home»Business

Profits fall at ‘First Dates’ hotel despite sales rise

Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Gordon Deegan

Pre-tax profits at the hotel that hosts the Irish version of popular TV show First Dates fell by 60% to €807,000 last year.

The profits drop for the Gibson Hotel in Dublin came despite it posting a 7% increase in revenues, to €15.39m.

The lease for the Gibson was acquired in recent months by the stock market-listed Dalata Hotel Group.

Dalata is Ireland’s largest hotel operator and has 38 three and four-star hotels with over 7,700 rooms.

The hotel is located a short distance from the 3Arena in Dublin’s docklands.

The directors’ report for the Gibson hotel firm, Galsay Ltd discloses that profits were hit by acquisition costs of €400,000 in 2016.

The company’s €2m pre-tax profit in 2015 was inflated by €1m arising from a connected firm forgiving a loan to Galsay.

The hotel’s profile has been boosted by Coco Television shooting three series of the First Dates show for RTÉ in the hotel’s Coda Eatery.

Staff numbers fell from 149 to 137, and staff costs dropped from €4.3m to €3.9m.

The profit in 2016 takes account of operating lease rentals of €4.5m and non-cash depreciation costs of €52,000.

The company’s cost of sales last year fell slightly from €5.84m to €5.83m.

Administrative expenses increased from €7.6m to €8.7m.

After paying €117,000 in corporation tax, the Galsay Ltd company recorded a post-tax profit of €690,000.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Gibson HotelDublinFirst Dates

More in this Section

Irish winners and losers in US tax cut plan

Rising online firm seeks tasty slice of cake market

Irish firms ‘still have no Brexit plan’

Pound may be hit by UK sex scandal


Breaking Stories

IBEC says Ireland's economy to grow by 5% this year

October consumer spending down slightly as 'choppy trend' continues this year

Lifestyle

Stepping up for Swan Lake

Fogarty finally gains the upper hand

Meet the memory collectors

Making Cents: The richer or poorer part of married life

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 04, 2017

    • 21
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 44
    • 47
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »