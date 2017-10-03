Home»Business

Profits fall 12% at Wexford medical devices firm

Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Gordon Deegan

Pre-tax profits at medical device manufacturer Clearstream Technologies fell 12% to €23.47m last year.

Clearstream Technologies: Revenues at the Wexford-based firm dropped by 6% to €53.69m.

Newly filed accounts show that revenues at the Wexford-based firm dropped by 6% to €53.69m in the 12 months to the end of last November. The accounts also show that Clearstream’s 2015 acquisition of Embo Medical totalled €35.58m — made up of €19.86m in cash and €15.7m in ‘deferred contingent consideration’.

However, Clearstream did not have to pay €4.6m of the consideration as anticipated sales milestones by the new subsidiary were “no longer expected to be met”.

As a result, Clearsteam has booked the €4.6m as an exceptional gain in its accounts.

In 2011, US medical device firm, C R Bard paid $68.7m (€54.4m) to purchase Clearstream Technologies.

ClearStream’s medical devices are used to clear blocks in the coronary and peripheral arteries and its products are used by cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons in angioplasty procedures.

The Americas remain the company’s largest market, accounting for €48m of total revenues. Sales to other EU countries narrowed from €8.3m to €5.3m last year.

Numbers employed at the company last year fell from 390 to 373 with 294 engaged in production and 79 engaged in administration.

Staff costs last year increased from €11.7m to €12.27m.

Last year’s profit resulted in Clearstream’s accumulated profits amounting to €43m.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS business, finance, Clearstream Technologies, wexford

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Hong Kong- Dublin route ‘strengthens links to Asia’

Rugby World Cup ‘benefits’ unlikely to be converted

Tourism chiefs must think luxury not just ancient

Time to learn from previous budget mistakes


Breaking Stories

Jeremy Corbyn urges May to act with 'strength of purpose' in Bombardier dispute

Veritas Technologies to create 250 new jobs in Dublin

Icelandair announces new service between Dublin and Iceland

Nissan recalls 1.2 million vehicles for inspection in Japan

Lifestyle

How do we sell careers in STEM to young girls?

Finding a solution to Ireland's breastfeeding problem

Joining a choir the pitch perfect way to improve wellbeing

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 30, 2017

    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 18
    • 26
    • 32
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 