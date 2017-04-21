Profits boost for Charlie Chawke’s pubs

Three of the establishments in the Charlie Chawke pub empire had a bumper year in 2016.

New accounts filed for the companies that operate the Bank, the Dropping Well, and the Goat Grill in the family- owned business recorded combined profits of €780,884.

Mr Chawke said: “Things are going well. Business is improving, we have had a good year and we are happy and looking forward to a better year this year.”

Having been in the pub business for over 50 years, Mr Chawke said that the pubs were trading profitably and the businesses were “keeping our banks happy”.

Accounts for the firm that operates the Goat Grill, Charjon Investments Ltd show its accumulated profits increased by €55,906 from €1.747m to €1.8m in the 12 months to the end of March last year.

The firm’s cashpile increased from €333,081 to €368,949 during the year.

Separate accounts for the Milltown Inns Ltd that operates the Dropping Well show that accumulated profits there increased by €270,002 to over €3.38m in the 12 months to the end of May.

The firm’s cash pile increased from €488,755 to €634,715.

One of the group’s best-known pubs is the Bank pub on Dublin’s College Green and accounts for the company that operates the pub, College Inns Ltd, show it was the best performing of the three pubs last year with its accumulated profits increasing by €455,086 to over €1.36m.

Its cashpile slumped from €246,090 to €38,120 in the 12 months to the end of April.

Mr Chawke said there were no plans to expand.

“We have nothing on stream at the moment, but are always looking for new ventures,” he said.

His group of pubs, which includes Searsons, the Oval, and The Lord Lucan, employs around 400 people.