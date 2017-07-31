Home»Business

Post-Brexit borders may bring £1bn bill

Monday, July 31, 2017
Lucy Meakin and Eamon Quinn

Customs checks at the border after the UK leaves the EU could cost £1bn (€1.1bn) a year and cause delays for goods being shipped in both directions, according to a report by Oxera, an economic consultancy.

The estimate assumes low regulation but high levels of enforcement and is based on World Trade Organisation (WTO) data on the cost of trading across borders, Andrew Meaney, a partner at the Oxford-based policy analyst, said.

It comes as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar publicly stepped up the Government’s warnings about the threat of Britain erecting a Brexit “economic border” across Ireland.

If the UK fails to strike a trade deal with the EU, Britain must rely on normal WTO trade rules to access EU markets, and there will be no free movement of people in the absence of bilateral agreements and tariffs may be imposed, according to Chartered Accountants Ireland. The UK’s exit from the EU is scheduled for the end of March 2019. Mr Meaney described the figure as “extremely conservative”.

He said the estimate does not take into account the economic costs of uncertainty involved, extra staff, traffic congestion or land on which to conduct the checks, and said the actual number would likely be much higher.

He called on the UK government to prioritise the issue when it returns from its summer recess in September. “Business in both the UK and the EU needs to know very soon the customs rules under which they will be trading,” he said.

“The decision cannot be part of a last-minute deal on the eve of Brexit, due to the time it will take to get trade moving under the new arrangements,” he said.

Mr Meaney’s report outlines four possible scenarios, ranging from low levels of regulation and enforcement, which is most similar to the current system, to high levels of both — something the port of Dover has described as “Armageddon”.

While the British government still seems determined to leave the single market and customs union that currently give Britain free trade with the EU, it has signalled it is moving toward agreement to seek a transition period of up to three years.

Bloomberg and Irish Examiner staff

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Cork should put Tivoli before docklands development

Water issues keep coming to the surface

Big decisions on tax and expenditure

EU market observatory to bring transparency on crops


Breaking Stories

At least 15 finance companies setting up or expanding in Ireland following Brexit

Luxembourg finance boss blasts 'false accusations' of Irish politicians

Lifestyle

Movie Reviews: The Big Sick; 47 Metres Down; Captain Underpants

Restaurant review: Klaw Poké

This much I know: Maria Walsh, entrepreneur and former Rose of Tralee

How to use this new sultry summer eye makeup palette

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 29, 2017

    • 7
    • 18
    • 29
    • 32
    • 34
    • 41
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 