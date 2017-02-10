Podcast: Interview with Niall Quinn of The Hitchers, 20 years after 'Strachan'

In the PaperTalk Football Show, Larry Ryan talks to Limerick's most celebrated Leeds United fan Niall Quinn.

It's 20 years since The Hitchers released Strachan, a tribute to the "tiny wee Scotsman with the copper coloured hair" and widely regarded as one of the best ever football related pop songs.

Although the song was written five years earlier by Leeds fan Quinn, during the run-in to the 1992 title win.

Mind you, Niall argues it's not really a football song at all, rather a tale of a clearly disintegrating relationship.

Niall is in Cork on Saturday, Feb 11, playing Fred Zeppelin's with his other project Half Arsed Half Biscuit a Half Man Half Biscuit tribute band.

Half Man Half Biscuit were one of the first bands to go big on the football references, most famously All I Want for Christmas is a Dukla Prague Away Kit. And there was the frightening Gubba Lookalikes.

Naturally, Niall has a Dukla Prague away kit. And here he talks to Larry Ryan about Strachan, Leeds United, and the eighties rise of the football song.

