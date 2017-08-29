Home»Business

Plan for Dublin’s last Georgian mansion opposed

Tuesday, August 29, 2017
Gordon Deegan

Plans to regenerate the last Georgian mansion built in Dublin — Aldborough House in the Ballybough area of the north inner city — with an office development on the site have been blocked, writes Gordon Deegan.

The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and An Taisce have told Dublin City Council they are opposed to the scale of the development planned by Reliance Investments. The firm is seeking to build 100,000sq ft of office space in two five-storey blocks on either side of the house.

Aldborough House, on Dublin’s Portland Row, was the second biggest Georgian private residence in Dublin after Leinster House.

Those opposed to the plan said “the height and location of the new office buildings surrounding Aldborough House would dominate the historic building and could compromise its architectural integrity”.

Kevin Duff of the Dublin City Association of An Taisce has told the council that the current plan “would engulf and emasculate Aldborough House”.

Consultants for Reliance Investments said the development will facilitate the re-use and restoration of the house and upon completion the house could be used as a corporate headquarters.

They added that the height of the two planned office wings is directly elated to the height of Aldborough House. The Irish Georgian Society has also expressed ‘grave concern’ over the scale and intensity of the planned redevelopment. A number of locals have also objected.

A decision is due on the application next month.


