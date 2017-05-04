Home»Business

Phil Hogan promotes EU food agenda in Canada

Thursday, May 04, 2017
Ray Ryan

Europe is the best address in the world for food and beverages, Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan told Canadian consumers during a three-day visit to the country which concluded yesterday.

“We want to open new doors for our exports,” he said, stressing that the EU is justifiably proud of the culture, heritage and taste of its high-quality foods.

Mr Hogan said Europe continued to be a global leader in food and drink in 2016, exporting €130bn worth of produce to global markets, keeping its position as the number one exporter in the world.

Speaking in Toronto, he said the growing global middle class loves European food and drink. The objective of his visit was to promote the quality and diversity of those products to the Canadian consumer market.

Mr Hogan was accompanied by 60 trade delegates from 23 EU member states including Ireland, who are active in sectors with large potential in Canada.

The visit coincided with SIAL Canada. The EU was the region of honour at the event, in recognition of the expected deepening of trade relations following the recent signature of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between the EU and Canada.

