Peugeot to cut 400 jobs in UK

PSA Group, the French carmaker which owns the Peugeot, Citroen, Vauxhall, and Opel brands, plans to cut 400 jobs at a UK plant in Ellesmere Port to adapt production to falling sales.

The Vauxhall plant needs to improve its competitiveness to match the company’s plants in France, a PSA spokesman said yesterday, confirming an earlier report by Automotive News.

The uncertainty about the future trade deals between the UK and the EU, after Brexit, also played a role in the decision.

PSA acquired the Vauxhall and Opel brands as part of its purchase of General Motors’ European operations in August.

The French company, which gave assurances to the French, German, and British governments over jobs and keeping plants open, plans to detail its turnaround plan for the UK and German brands in November.

Investment decisions in the UK are halted until the company gets more visibility on the Brexit consequences, the PSA spokesman said.

Last month at the Frankfurt auto show, PSA chief executive Carlos Tavares said the company would narrow down possible Brexit scenarios to two by Christmas, as he demanded guidance from authorities on possible outcomes.

The Ellesmere Port plant, near Liverpool, makes the Astra model, which has suffered falling demand.

It currently employs 1,800 people.

The 400 job cuts will be completed by the end of the year and will be voluntary departures, the spokesman said, as production shifts will be reduced from two to one.

The decision reflects Vauxhall’s market share loss in Europe.

The brand had a 7.3% market share in the UK as of September, down from 8.9% a year earlier.

Even as PSA has pledged to honour existing union agreements, “this opens the debate once again around whether PSA will close any of the Opel or Vauxhall plants”, Evercore analyst Arndt Ellinghorst said.

“We see a strong argument for the closure of three plants by 2021-2022, given that production could be moved to existing plants without the need for significantly additional capacity,” he added.

Vauxhall also has a plant in Luton, in the south-east of England.

The PSA spokesman said the company had no plan to cut headcount there.