Home»Business

Petrol and diesel rise to highest for 18 months

Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Pádraig Hoare

Fuel is costing Irish motorists more than it has in 18 months even as crude oil prices continue to fall.

Despite crude oil prices having fallen sharply in recent weeks, a litre of petrol cost €1.38 on average, while diesel costs €1.27, according to the latest monthly survey from AA Ireland.

Fuel costs have now reached their highest level since August 2015 and mark the sixth successive month that costs for motorists have risen. It is generally accepted it takes a number of weeks before motorists see fuel costs fall following a drop in the price of oil. AA director of consumer affairs Conor Faughnan said taxes on fuel here were a major contributory factor to higher prices, not just oil prices.

“While it’s easy to say that the factors which cause these increases are outside of our control as a country, this simply isn’t the case. The majority of what we pay at the pump is made up of various taxes placed on petrol and diesel and the extent to which we tax fuel spend is something we have direct say over,” he said.

The AA said 86 cent of the total pump price for a litre of petrol consisted of various taxes including Vat and excise. Mr Faughnan called on the Government to “reassess the extent” of taxing fuel.

Crude oil prices fell as US drilling continues to climb and Libyan crude ports prepare to reopen, undermining the potential for Opec output curbs to rebalance the market, even if extended into the second half of the year.

US oil this month dipped below $50 a barrel for the first time in 2017 as near-record US stockpiles and rising output weighed on the production reductions by Opec and its allies. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate fell more than 1% yesterday.

Additional reporting Bloomberg

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Uber woes worsen as president of six months quits

Irish GDP figures neatly tally with ‘fake news’ trend

Michael Noonan: ‘Ready’ for EU talks to begin

One51 eyeing further purchases


Breaking Stories

Limerick lads make Forbes Rich List but Bill Gates takes the top spot

Marks & Spencer pulls ads from Google over concerns of extremist content

Demand for Irish whiskey soars 28% in US

Vodafone announces merger of Indian operation with Idea Cellular

Lifestyle

Five Irish people share their favourite poems of all time

How 'bribery' can trick your child into good behaviour

Making Cents: Will changing jobs affect my husband’s pension?

The motherload of Mother's Day gift ideas

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 18, 2017

    • 9
    • 11
    • 18
    • 24
    • 30
    • 44
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 