People are key to the unique relationship between Ireland and US

James O'Connor says Irish companies now emply almost as many people in the US as American firms emply here.

As President of the American Chamber of Commerce Ireland, I often hear the question asked: “How can Ireland continue to remain the global location of choice for US investment?”

I understand it, given the range of factors attributed by experts to Ireland’s success: the ease of doing business here, our tax certainty and our competitiveness.

But my answer is quite straightforward: It’s the people.

Nearly 150,000 well educated and talented people every day go to work for one of over 700 US companies with operations in Ireland. Many of them are working at the cutting edge of their fields on products and services that are enhancing lives across the world.

What we hear from business leaders in the States is that the message is well understood — if you are looking for a world class workforce to build and serve global markets, or if you are choosing the next move for your own personal career progression, Ireland is the place to make it happen.

The importance of US business investment for the Irish economy cannot be understated.

Three out of every four FDI jobs created in Ireland are created by US companies. When you take indirect employment into account, that figure rises to 20% of the overall Irish workforce or one in every five jobs in the private sector.

US companies’ contributions to local communities are also bigger than ever. Remarkably, employees gave over 600,000 volunteer hours to more than 7,300 projects nationwide last year.

And the two-way value of the relationship has never been stronger. Collectively, US investment in Ireland is now at an all-time high — while in the US, Irish companies now directly employ almost as many people as are employed by US companies here, across all 50 states.

Established Irish companies operating in the States such as CRH, Glanbia and Intercom have been joined by new high growth Irish firms like Voxpro and Netwatch.

Throughout our 55-year history, the chamber has been focussed on maintaining and enhancing this extraordinary relationship. We have supported our member companies as they transform themselves and grow their operations, moving up the value chain, innovating and continuously striving to produce world class products and services.

We have seen Ireland transform and become a centre of excellence in all kinds of key global sectors, from ICT to pharma to MedTech, financial services and data. Employees and former employees of Irish operations have upskilled and are now present at the highest levels of US company headquarters, making a significant contribution to their global operations.

Keeping Ireland in pole position for US inward investment means we can never be complacent. In 2017 the chamber looks forward to developing a productive relationship with the new US administration — as it has done with all previous US administrations. We are also supporting the Government and state agencies as Ireland responds to the forthcoming Brexit negotiations.

We are confident that the South West region is well placed to seize opportunities and respond to these challenges.

It continues to be a core driver of growth for the national economy with announcements of expansions by large US multinationals such as Apple and GE, newer arrivals such as Hortonworks, new investments by firms such as Cylance and Irish companies now serving the US and global markets like Spearline Labs.

But the factors that provide us with confidence — the skilled workforce, the pro-enterprise environment and improving cost competitiveness all need to be constantly examined to make sure we get them right.

The American Chamber is very focused on maintaining Ireland’s reputation as a great place to live and work by arguing for sufficient choice in the education and residential sectors.

We are also arguing that connecting regional gaps in transport and digital infrastructure must be prioritised to help improve Ireland’s overall attractiveness for inward investment. Finally, we want to enable access for all to Ireland’s skills-based economy; whether at second level, third level or through lifelong learning programmes.

These require thoughtful consideration and we look forward to working with the Government and our member companies to make it happen.

Top of the list is continuing to grow Ireland’s world class talent pool — the key factor driving the country’s FDI success — and the issue I will be focussed on fostering most in the year ahead.

The prize in our grasp is a strong investment pipeline and a diverse and growing talent pool of people who go to work for US companies in Ireland every day, enhancing lives across the world.