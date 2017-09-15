Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be ‘economic as well as sporting’ asset to Munster

The redeveloped Páirc Uí Chaoimh will not only be a huge resource to the city’s sporting life, but also to business and the Cork economy , according to business figures in the region.

Almost 300 guests attended the Cork Chamber September Business Breakfast, in association with The 'Irish Examiner', at Pairc Ui Chaoimh yesterday, where Ger Canning, of RTÉ Sport chaired a panel discussion of sport and business with guest panelists of Anna Geary, former Cork camogie player, presenter and motivational speaker; Martin Kelleher, managing director, Musgrave Retail Partners; and Tomás Mulcahy, former Cork hurler and analyst with RTE's 'The Sunday Game'.

The consensus at the monthly breakfast meeting of Cork Chamber, which saw a record number attend at the newly renovated stadium in the city’s southside, was that events such as the Ed Sheeran series of concerts next summer would be a boon to business and GAA bosses alike.

It was the first high-profile business gathering at the €70m stadium, which has pitched itself as a venue for corporate events and concerts as well as GAA matches.

Around 300 members of Cork’s business community heard stadium redevelopment committee chairman Bob Ryan hail “probably the biggest investment in the south in recent years”.

Mr Ryan said: “It is a proud time for Cork GAA because this stadium will not only host sporting events, but many other types of events such as concerts and conferences. We are looking forward to working with the businesses in Cork into the future.”

Mr Ryan said two All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals saw 70,000 people from around the country come to Cork, adding that singer Ed Sheeran would bring 135,000 to the region for three concerts in the summer of 2018 — with “everyone set to gain”, he said.

The breakfast saw host Ger Canning question former Cork camogie star Anna Geary, former Cork hurling star Tomás Mulcahy and Musgrave managing director of SuperValu and Centra, Martin Kelleher. Mr Kelleher said the new venue was “like a mini Croke Park” that would provide business with a world-class venue for events.

Businesses were urged to think more about sponsoring GAA players who may not be as high profile as some of their counterparts. Mr Canning said many hurlers did not have the same recognition as some of the country’s other sporting codes because the mandatory wearing of helmets obscuring their faces.

Those players deserved their commercial rewards as much as anyone, Mr Mulcahy said.

“Musgrave’s have done an awful lot for GAA players, promoting them in their stores. I would like to see more companies use our GAA players like Musgrave’s,” he said.

Ms Geary and Mr Mulcahy both impressed the need for a team strategy in business as much as in sporting life.

Ms Geary said: “You have to have that trust. You are going to war for the people on your team and business is no different when the pressure comes. You have to know your colleagues have your back.”