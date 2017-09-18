Pádraig Hoare: The Monday Interview - Aiming to provide world class advice

Cork native Oonagh Buckley tells Pádraig Hoare is keen to use this week's National Ploughing Championships to let people know the Workplace Relations Commission wants to help.

When Cork native Oonagh Buckley joined the civil service on a short-term basis more than two decades ago, she admits she never imagined where she would end up.

Head of the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) since its formation in 2015, Ms Buckley said in its first few weeks that she wanted it to be considered “world class”.

“I’m a very proud Cork person who comes home regularly to my father on the Douglas Road. I joined the civil service for six months 22 years ago — I definitely didn’t think it would take me to where I am now. I’m a great evangelist for the civil service. It gets a lot of bad press but it’s one of those great jobs if you are interested in how the world works, and interested in the quality of life of your fellow citizens, one of the ways you can help is by joining the civil service,” she said.

Ms Buckley added: “I’ve had very tough jobs, including at the Department of Public Expenditure. I didn’t have a background in industrial relations but I ended up in the midst of that furore surrounding the Croke Park Agreement, and learned the business there.”

The WRC amalgamated five existing organisations but there is far more to it that just high-profile industrial disputes, according to Ms Buckley.

“The high profile part that most people associate the WRC with is actually only 10% of what the organisation does. It’s the stuff that gets the national media attention but 90% of what my organisation does is to give information to businesses, to inspect businesses and to resolve individual disputes, whether that is through adjudication or mediation or occasionally conciliation.

“The high profile big ticket disputes are what gets the attention but there is a big iceberg of activity underneath. What people don’t realise is that we have a large amount of free information that we can give to people, both employees and employees that will help create a good solid basis for the working relationship from day one,” she said.

Inspections need not be adversarial, according to Ms Buckley — on the contrary, the WRC can provide solid advice to improve SMEs.

“What we find is that small businesses when they go wrong is in the paperwork. When my inspectors examine the books in a small business, on average 30%-40% of SMEs have a paperwork problem in general. Sometimes, for example, they are not giving payslips to staff. The payslip is a basic rule of employment. You have to tell people what you are paying them and what you are deducting from that pay.

“Most of the time, we engage with the employers and tell them what they need to do to get it right and they come into compliance. We generally only prosecute 2% of our inspections because most employers and employees want to do things right. It is a protection for both sides,” she said.

The National Ploughing Championships provide a way for the WRC to join with Teagasc to encourage entry into the world of farm work, she said. “We’re spending quite a bit of money into it in an effort to try and boost awareness, particularly in the agri-food sector as to what we can do for people. Normally the WRC and agri-food or agriculture, people would not put them together. This is going to be a new outreach program into agriculture and into small businesses generally.

“The second thing is that we cooperated with Teagasc earlier on this year on a farm labour manual. Teagasc had been talking to us about predictions of growth in direct employment in agriculture, particularly around the dairy productivity space. What we want to do alongside Teagasc is try and reduce the fear factor of bringing people into employment on farms or into agri-food.

“A small business, when you take on your first employee, it takes you into a different place with paperwork. What we want to try and make sure is that people know that we can help them and it is not something to be afraid of,” she said.

The WRC helps with issues SMEs and agri-businesses find daunting. “All SMEs tend to be short of advice on HR — that’s where we can help. The other issue is that there is room for growth in the sector, all other issues including Brexit aside. Teagasc is predicting room for growth in the sector, particularly in dairy farms. We want to be in there early and take away any fear factor that an SME may have before taking on their first or second employee.”

TheWRC had problems in the early days but is striving to improve — to be that “world class” organisation Ms Buckley envisaged.

“The first year we took in 15,000 employment complaints and those came into an IT system that went live the day the WRC was created. That’s not an ideal way to begin. The staff in the first year were running to a standstill just to keep the show on the road. In this last year gone by, we’ve started to get things onto a stable state. The WRC is perhaps not quite world-class yet, but I think we’ll get there,” she said.