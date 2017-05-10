Home»Business

Outgoing Kerry Group boss to join Ryanair board

Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Geoff Percival

Outgoing Kerry Group boss Stan McCarthy is set to join the board of Ryanair later this month.

Stan McCarthy: Will remain on Kerry Group's board until the end of the year.

It will be Mr McCarthy’s first directorship appointment since announcing, in February, his decision to retire from Kerry later this year. He is due to step down as chief executive of the Tralee-based international taste and nutrition/consumer foods giant in September, after nearly 10 years in the top job — after which he will be replaced by Kerry’s Asia-Pacific boss Edmond Scanlon.

Mr McCarthy will join the Ryanair board, in a non-executive director capacity, at the end of this month. His position on the board will be formally voted on by the airline’s shareholders at Ryanair’s AGM in September.

Ryanair chairman David Bonderman was quick to welcome Mr McCarthy’s pending arrival in the airline’s boardroom, saying he will be “a significant and valuable addition to our board”.

A Ryanair spokesman declined to comment on whether the airline is likely to add other high-profile non-executive directors to its board in the coming months. Ryanair’s current non-executive directors include PayPal’s Louise Phelan and former finance and tourism minister Charlie McCreevy.

Although leaving his executive role at Kerry in September, Mr McCarthy will remain on the food group’s board until the end of the year. He has no other directorships, although it is understood he has received a number of approaches since announcing his retirement.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Kerry Airport starts talks on routes

Australia budget sees €51bn rail and roads spend

Chasing value in markets not any easier

Visiting the White House can boost your stock price


Breaking Stories

TalkTalk shares plummet after investor payouts slashed

April sees rise in professional job vacancies

Microsoft to reveal plans for the future of Windows 10

Snapchat parent company set for big loss

Lifestyle

Michael Twomey is a true stalwart of Cork theatre

How giving up meat could save the world

Cycle the Giro with a holiday on the South Tyrol

Dennis Quaid: I can be a really embarrassing dad if I want to be

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 06, 2017

    • 3
    • 7
    • 17
    • 21
    • 22
    • 28
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 