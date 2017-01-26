Home»Business

Ornua acquires UK-based cheese ingredients firm

Thursday, January 26, 2017

Ornua, Ireland’s largest exporter of Irish dairy products, has signed an agreement to acquire FJ Need (Foods), a Cheshire-based cheese ingredients company.

Need is a family-owned business, established in 1973 by John Need and now run by his son and daughter, Paul and Tracey.

It has a staff of 100. The acquisition, subject to British competition approval, is part of Ornua’s strategy of further strengthening its core businesses in Germany, North America and Britain.

Ornua, which exports to over 110 countries and has annual sales of some €1.8 bn, said the acquisition will be another important milestone in the group’s growth as a global supplier of quality dairy products.

CEO Kevin Lane said: “We are buying an excellent family dairy business which allows us to significantly strengthen our presence in the UK ingredients sector.”

