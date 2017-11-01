Home»Business

Orders against aviation firms

Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Ann O’Loughlin

A receiver has been appointed by the High Court over shares in three Irish-registered aviation firms allegedly linked to a fugitive Russian businessman.

The orders were made in respect of shares held in trust for the benefit of Rashid M Mursekayev.

Mr Mursekayev, who has extensive interests in the aviation industry, is the subject of a criminal investigation, for alleged fraud arising out of financial difficulties at Vim Avia Airlines, which he co-owns.

The situation concerning Vim Airlines has drawn the ire of Russian president, Vladimir Putin, who publically criticised his own government’s transport minister and deputy prime minister over their handling of the matter.

Mr Mursekayev’s whereabouts are unknown.

At the High Court, lawyers representing US-registered firm, Volgadnepr-Unique Air Cargo, obtained temporary orders against Mr Mursekayev — aka Mursekaev — and firms, Fastway Leasing, Avion Leasing, and City Leasing. Proceedings have also been taken against Orpheus Shareholder Ltd, which is the legal owner of the shares in Fastway and City.

The interim orders that Mr Jim Luby, of McStay Luby, act as receiver over all the shares in Fastway, Avion, and City Leasing. The order also prohibits the shares being transferred or deposed in any way, pending further order of the court.

Seeking the orders, Andrew Fitzpatrick, SC, instructed by Whitney Moore solicitors, for Volgadnepr, said his client obtained a €4m judgment in the German courts against a German-registered firm, ACG Air Cargo, which became insolvent in 2013. The loan, which was not repaid, was guaranteed by Mr Mursekayev, counsel said.

The judgement was granted in 2016, but since then his client had been unable to serve Mr Mursekayev at his Moscow home.

The orders were being sought in the Irish courts against the three companies, in order to enforce the judgment obtained in Germany. The three companies have registered addresses in Dublin and Limerick, and the matter was urgent, as the plaintiff fears that there is a danger that any assets could be moved outside of the jurisdiction by Mr Mursekayev.

Counsel said that Mr Mursekayev is under investigation by the Russian authorities for alleged fraud. The orders were granted, on an ex-parte basis, by Mr Justice Paul Gilligan.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

FastwayAvionCity LeasingOrpheus Shareholder Ltd

More in this Section

Irish managed assets could top €7tn

Prepare a Brexit business plan for all eventualities

ECB set to curb monetary stimulus next year

Consumer, business sentiment rise


Breaking Stories

Receiver appointed over shares in Irish-registered aviation firms

Daily departures to France in summer 2018 announced by Irish Ferries

Irish fast-food chain Rockets to open in Germany

World's first checkout-free shop to open in Cork

Lifestyle

Colin Farrell talks new movie, coming home and just 'being dad'

Trick or treating: A sweet or sour tradition?

Making Cents: Keeping tabs on the cost of home heating in winter

Ronnie Scott’s squares the circle on 40 years of Jazz

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 28, 2017

    • 2
    • 3
    • 17
    • 21
    • 34
    • 39
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »