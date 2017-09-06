Online betting firm posts loss after Vat charge

British online betting company 888 Holdings swung to a half-year loss because of charges for tax provisions in Germany and a financial penalty imposed by the UK Gambling Commission.

However, revenue rose 9% to $270m (€227m) in the six months to the end of June.

The group, which operates 888 casino, poker, sport and bingo brands, reported a loss before tax of $17.3m for the six months, reversing from a profit of $27.8m last year.

The company took an exceptional charge of $50.8m, including a $45.3m charge related to potential Vat on services in Germany prior to 2015.

Last week, 888 was fined a record £7.8m (€8.5m) for failing to protect vulnerable customers at risk of gambling addiction.

The company also warned that the expansion of gaming duty on casino, poker and bingo free bets in Britain will increase the cost base for operators in the UK.

“Whilst the industry will continue to face regulatory headwinds in the second half of the year... trading in Q3 has started well and in line with the board’s expectations,” chief executive Itai Frieberger said.

“Underpinned by this momentum as well as the proven strengths of the group’s business model, the board remains confident that 888 will achieve further progress and deliver its expectations for the full year.”

Revenue at its casino and sports divisions rose 11% and 35% respectively with the latter performing strongly in Italy.

The gambling sector is seen as ripe for further consolidation, with the outcome of a review of betting machines in UK shops seen as the likely trigger. Last year, Gibraltar-based 888 and casino operator Rank Group pursued a deal for William Hill. However, William Hill rejected the proposals.