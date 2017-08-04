Home»Business

Next shares climb on surprise online clothes boost

Friday, August 04, 2017
By James Davey

Clothing retailer Next returned to sales growth in its latest quarter, helped by warm weather in June and July and a surge in online sales, sending its shares sharply higher.

The stock, which had fallen 20% over the last year, rose up to 12% after Next also edged up its sales guidance for the full 2017-2018 year and maintained profit guidance. Next had cut guidance in January and May. It is now valued at £6.4bn (€7.1bn).

The company had faltered over the last two years due to a broader slowdown in spending on fashion and footwear that it first identified in 2015.

It has previously warned sales would suffer this year due to a squeeze in UK consumer spending as UK inflation erodes earnings growth, and price rises on garments following the slide in sterling.

“I’m marginally less pessimistic than I was three months ago and it’s encouraging to see some of the improvements coming through on Directory”, said chief executive Simon Wolfson referring to the group’s online business. Wolfson said while he expected price rises to moderate next year, it was harder to predict when UK consumers would start spending more on clothes.

“We’re not expecting it this year,” he said. Next’s full price sales rose 0.7% in the second quarter to July 29. Though full price second quarter sales at Next Retail stores fell 7.4%, they were up 11.4% at the Directory catalogue and internet business, with strong sales both in the UK and overseas. The company did not give sales values; Directory accounts for about 40% of the group total.

“The majority of the boost we got was from much better weather”, said Mr Wolfson, a Conservative Party supporter in the House of Lords and a supporter of Brexit.

Although UK retail spending is shifting online, Next is continuing to expand its store base, believing the risk is that shops become less productive.

A further 150,000sq ft (14,000sq m) of selling space is targeted for 2017-2018 and 250,000sq ft the year after. Profit guidance of £680 (€759m) to £740m was maintained — an outcome that would represent a second straight year of decline.

Rival Marks & Spencer was up 1.1%, Debenhams up 1.7% and Primark owner AB Foods up 1.3%, at one stage.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Next, Clothing, Clothes

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Brexit penny yet to drop

The hidden costs of high rates and mortgage debt

RSA in Ireland posts a €2.23m profit for half-year

Fintech firms look to Ireland


Breaking Stories

Energy and tech stock losses dent US markets

£100,000 of bitcoin withdrawn from online accounts after Wannacry cyber attack

No change to interest rates as Bank of England warn of "sluggish" growth

Lifestyle

Touching displays now a thing of the past

Irish nurse finds her calling helping terminally ill children find a peaceful ending

Jimmy's Hall takes its first steps on the big stage

A light that never goes out

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 12
    • 20
    • 23
    • 25
    • 41
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 