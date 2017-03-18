New shipping route connects Cork and Liverpool

A new shipping container service from Cork to Liverpool will get underway at the end of this month.

Leeside Shipping, agents for BG Freight Line in Cork, have announced the first ever container service directly connecting the two ports.

It will allow Irish customers to make connections with the deep-sea services at the Port of Liverpool.

The new service will also provide a quay-to-quay route for operators, offering them the chance to increase custom to the north of England, Midlands and Scotland — previously only accessible via Dublin.

The weekly service will run from Liverpool to Cork on Saturdays and Wednesdays and operate from Cork to Liverpool on Mondays.

At the end of each week, the vessel will continue to offer services between Belfast, Greenock and Liverpool.

BG Freight Line is within the Peel Ports Group, and currently operates 23 containerised vessels.

The company offers a variety of services to Cork, Dublin, Belfast, and British and European destinations.

Port of Cork harbour master Captain Paul O’Regan said the new service opens up further frequent freight movements from Cork with the added benefit of deep sea connections via Liverpool to the US and the Mediterranean.

“As an island economy, Ireland needs shipping services to access world markets. The reliability, efficiency and competitiveness of these services influence national competitiveness, international trade and job creation,” he said.