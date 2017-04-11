New Eason chief to implement development plan

Book and magazine seller Eason has appointed a new managing director ahead of the current incumbent stepping down in June

Liam Hanly, who is the current group finance, IT and logistics director, will take over as boss following the decision of Conor Whelan to step down.

Mr Whelan, who has been in the position since 2009, told the board he was leaving earlier this year after the development plan for the company’s coming years was agreed. He will remain until June to ensure the transition was a smooth one, Eason said.

Mr Hanly joined Eason in 2010 and has held senior management positions in McCabe’s Pharmacy, Xtravision and Bunzl Irish Merchants. He said he was honoured to be taking over one of Ireland’s most iconic businesses and brands”.

Eason, which was founded in 1819 as Johnson and Co, has 65 shops and employs more than 1,000.

Chairman James Osborne paid tribute to Mr Whelan, saying he had brought huge energy to the business.

He said Mr Hanly brought a “wealth of retail knowledge and experience” to the new role. The company returned to profit last year after a 9% increase in sales, with turnover rising 10% to almost €147m, with a 10% increase in the Republic and 13% in the North.

It recorded a €1.2m profit to the end of January 2016 compared with a €2.7m loss in the 12 months previously, citing improved online sales which saw a 33% increase as one factor in its return to the black.