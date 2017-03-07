New Cork City business school to be one of the biggest in Ireland

University College Cork president Patrick O’Shea used the inaugural Cork University Business School conference to announce plans to build a business school in Cork City centre that will be one of the biggest in the country.

Prof O’Shea told 900 students at Cork Opera House the university wanted to match the ambitions of the conference organisers, made up of the Accounting and Finance Society, Business Information Systems Society, Commerce Society, and Entrepreneurship and Social Society at UCC.

He said: “What really appeals to me about this conference is the level of ambition that has been displayed by the student organisers and the focus that has been put on competing internationally and entrepreneurship.

“The ambition the students of Cork University Business School have is matched by the university, and I’m delighted to announce publicly that over the next few years UCC will build a state-of-the-art business school building in the city which will be one of the largest academic buildings in the country.”

Planning permission was granted last week for Cork University Business School to transform the iconic former Cork Savings Bank building on Lapp’s Quay, which it bought in 2016 for €5m.

The new business school premises joins a range of projects announced in recent months by UCC.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) signed a €100m loan agreement with UCC in November, while a further €141m was raised with funding via capital grants, borrowings and philanthropy.

UCC plans to spend €37m on a new dental school, €27m on the science and technology park at Curraheen, €23m on a new clinical medical school, €64m on student accommodation, and €90m on what it will be called a “student hub” that promises to be immersed in student life.

The conference, of which the Irish Examiner was partner, heard keynote speeches from Graham Healy, managing director in Accenture’s health and public service practice; Eugene O’Callaghan, director of the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, and award-winning creator of Cocoa Brown, Marissa Carter.

Dean of Cork University Business School, Prof Ciarán Murphy said: “We are privileged that so many outstanding and talented individuals have chosen Cork University Business School as their place of study and education. This conference is another example of the abilities and professionalism of our student body.

“We want to produce graduates who will be thinkers, shapers, designers and developers of the future — individuals shaping Ireland’s future.”